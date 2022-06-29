Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
NATO's ambitions are growing. Sweden and Finland are set to join and the alliance is strengthening its eastern flank with more troops. This is the right approach against Vladimir Putin, says Bernd Riegert.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said there will be "some tension" with Sweden and Finland if they join NATO. The two countries were invited to join the alliance on Wednesday.
Berlin has pledged to swiftly ramp up its military capabilities. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in weapons for Ukraine, saying victory against Russia was "critical."
At the Madrid summit, alliance leaders said they wanted to send a message to Russia, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow's war in Ukraine presents the "biggest challenge" in the alliance's history.
