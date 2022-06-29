 Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 30.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to DW

Watch video 03:08

More in the Media Center

General view of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NATO declares Russia the 'most significant' threat 29.06.2022

12.05.2022 (DW News) Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb talks to DW Alexander Stubb was Finland‘s prime minister between 2014 and 2015.

Finland is a 'security asset' for NATO: former Finnish PM Alexander Stubb 12.05.2022

Bild links: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual live call-in show in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Speaking in a live call-in program Wednesday, Vladimir Putin has voiced hope that the country could avoid a nationwide lockdown amid a surge of new infections. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Bild rechts: United States President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Biden met with security advisers before delivering remarks about the U.S. troop drawdown from Afghanistan, where the Taliban is rapidly advancing on the heels of the U.S. departure. Credit: Tom Brenner / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch

Biden and Putin to hold video call over Ukraine tensions 07.12.2021

(FILES) In this file handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies taken on November 1, 2021 shows Russian tanks, armoured personnel carriers and support equipment amid the presence of a large ground forces deployment on the northern edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced fresh concern on November 11, 2021 about Russian troop movements near Ukraine and warned Moscow against an invasion. We're very concerned about some of the irregular movements of forces that we see on Ukraine's borders, Blinken told reporters. It would be a serious mistake for Russia to engage in a repeat of what it did in 2014. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED / THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED

US: Russia planning 'aggressive moves' against Ukraine 01.12.2021

Read also

A Finnish machine gunner is pictured during the Northern Wind Swedish army exercise in the north-eastern part of Sweden, near Kalix, on March 22, 2019. - A total of 10.000 personnel from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Great Britain and the USA participate in the NATO exercise. (Photo by Naina Helen JAMA / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NAINA HELEN JAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: NATO summit: Sweden, Finland boost unity against Putin 29.06.2022

NATO's ambitions are growing. Sweden and Finland are set to join and the alliance is strengthening its eastern flank with more troops. This is the right approach against Vladimir Putin, says Bernd Riegert.

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [ASHGABAT, TURKMENISTAN - JUNE 29, 2022: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the 6th Caspian Summit at the Office of the Turkmen People's Council Chairman. Grigory Sysoyev/POOL/TASS]

Putin accuses NATO of 'imperial ambitions' over Finland, Sweden membership offer 30.06.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there will be "some tension" with Sweden and Finland if they join NATO. The two countries were invited to join the alliance on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses media representatives during a press conference at the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Russia 'again a threat' to Europe, Germany's Scholz says at NATO summit 30.06.2022

Berlin has pledged to swiftly ramp up its military capabilities. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in weapons for Ukraine, saying victory against Russia was "critical."

NATO declares Russia its 'most direct threat,' offers Finland, Sweden membership

NATO declares Russia its 'most direct threat,' offers Finland, Sweden membership 29.06.2022

At the Madrid summit, alliance leaders said they wanted to send a message to Russia, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow's war in Ukraine presents the "biggest challenge" in the alliance's history.