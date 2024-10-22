Finland's president says NATO key to EU security, US power

Speaking with DW, President Alexander Stubb highlighted the need for a strong NATO deterrent as a basis for European security. He also said Ukraine's entry into the alliance is a question of when, not if.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has underscored his country's newfound commitment to the NATO military alliance in the face of threats from Russia and beyond.

Stubb sat down with DW's political correspondent Hans Brandt on Tuesday during a visit to Berlin to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic embassies in the city.

"Russia is waging a war of aggression in which it is violating every possible tenet of international law… whether it's UN charters, territorial integrity or sovereignty, or whether it's the OSCE," Stubb said told DW.

"I think it's very important that NATO has a strong deterrence, and that deterrence is based on troops, it's based on missiles, and it's based on a nuclear deterrence."

Finland, which borders Russia, was so shocked by Putin's decision to invade neighboring Ukraine in February 2022 that it, along with Sweden, broke with its long-established policy of military neutrality to join the NATO alliance.

Finland an active contributor to NATO

Stubb said Finland's military capability meant that it would be a security provider within NATO, not simply a paying customer.

"We have one of the largest militaries in Europe, with advanced missile systems across air, sea, and land, which we have developed to ensure we can defend ourselves independently and contribute to the alliance's collective security," he told DW.

The politician underscored the need for Europe to invest in defense and be proactive in the face of emerging threats.

"In foreign policy, nothing is constant. You have to worry every day because if you don't worry, you're not prepared," Stubb said.

Washington needs Europe, Stubb says

Ukraine, front of mind in any discussion of the military alliance, was also discussed in Stubb's conversation with DW. The Finnish president was clear on where he stands on NATO membership for Kyiv.

"At the end of the day, Ukraine will be a member of NATO — when, we don't know, but that invitation will have to be imminent," Stubb said.

When it comes to supporting Ukraine, Stubb said his country hears what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for.

"His message is that he needs weapons, and he needs no limits with the use of those weapons. Finland has put no limits to the weapons that Ukraine can use coming from Finland," the Finnish president said.

Lastly, DW asked Stubb for his take on the future of NATO in light of the coming US presidential election.

Despite hand-wringing in Europe about the potential reelection of Donald Trump and how this could negatively impact transatlantic relations, Stubb voiced confidence at its continued relevance.

"No matter who is elected, the United States' primary aim is to remain a superpower," said Stubb.

"If your nemesis is China, you need allies, and 40 to 50 of those allies come from Europe. The United States will not be able to afford to lose Europe."

Edited by: Zac Crellin