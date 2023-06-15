  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsFinland

Finland's conservatives to form coalition with far-right

52 minutes ago

Prime Minister-designate Petteri Orpo announced that he struck a deal with other right-wing parties. His incoming government will include the far-right Finns Party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SeM9
Petteri Orpo at a press conference
Petteri Orpo is set to become the next prime minister of FinlandImage: Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP/picture alliance

Petteri Orpo said late on Thursday that three other parties in Finland had agreed to form a four-party coalition government, including the far-right Finns Party.

Besides Orpo's National Coalition and the Finns Party, which secured second place in April's general election, the new coalition includes the smaller Swedish People's Party (RKP) and the Christian Democrats. The four parties hold 108 seats out of 200 in parliament.

"All issues have been resolved and the papers are ready," said Petteri Orpo, a fiscal conservative set to become Finland's next prime minister.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Almost three months of negotiations

During 11 weeks of talks following the election, the Finns and the RKP had struggled to agree on immigration, climate policy, public finances and development aid.

The Finns take a hard line stance against immigration, while the RKP sees immigration as vital for coping with Finland's ageing population.

By getting the four parties to finally agree on a common platform, Orpo shifts Finnish politics to the right and relegates the Social Democrats, led by the outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin, to the fringes of Finnish politics, after winning just 43 seats in the election.

"I am proud of the good program and the result of the negotiations. All the issues have been resolved," Orpo said at a press conference with the three other party leaders in Helsinki.

zc/jsi (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The NATO flag and Finland flags flutter against a blue sky

Finland officially becomes NATO member

Finland officially becomes NATO member

PoliticsApril 4, 202304:15 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cracked earth under a thin layer of water

Kakhovka dam breach is devastating agriculture

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

UN patrol vehicle making its way on a muddy road as people look on

What one more massacre in Congo says about MONUSCO

What one more massacre in Congo says about MONUSCO

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her hand perpendicular to her forehead

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A fire engine drives along a forest path; the sky in the background is colored bright orange by flames.

Wildfires in Germany continue to rage

Wildfires in Germany continue to rage

Catastrophe9 hours ago8 images
More from Germany

Europe

Olga Kharlan competes at the Fencing Grand Prix

The unwanted European fencing championships

The unwanted European fencing championships

Sports7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Vor dem 32. Arabischen Gipfeltreffen in Saudi Arabien Baschar al-Assad, Präsident von Syrien

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Politics13 hours ago03:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage