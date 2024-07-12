Finland passes bill to stop migrants at border

The government says the legislation, which could see asylum-seekers turned away at the border, is to combat Russia's "instrumentalized migration." But critics say the bill contravenes human rights obligations.

Finland's Parliament on Friday voted in favor of legislation that would permit border guards to turn away asylum-seekers at its eastern border under certain circumstances.

The new law comes following a dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers from countries such as Somalia and Syria arriving in Finland via its 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia in the past year.

Helsinki claims that the surge was orchestrated by Moscow, which it accuses of "weaponizing migration" as part of "hybrid attacks" in response to Finland's accession to NATO. The Kremlin denies the suggestions.

A total of 167 lawmakers voted in favor of the "act on temporary measures to combat instrumentalized migration," while 31 voted against, some citing concerns about human rights violations.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told a press conference after the vote that the legislation was "a strong message to Russia and a strong message to our allies [that] Finland will take care of its own security and the security of the EU border."

The act, which is expected to come into force in the coming days following approval by President Alexander Stubb, who has supported the legislation, will be valid for one year.

The new rules enabling Finland to restrict asylum applications will be enforceable for one month at a time in limited areas in cases where Helsinki deems the country's sovereignty and national security to be under threat.

Once in effect, only certain asylum-seekers, such as children or people with disabilities, will be allowed to seek protection.

Critics denounce 'deportation law'

The new bill does not enjoy universal support in Finland, where legal experts have noted that it contravenes human rights obligations enshrined in Finland's constitution as well as international legal commitments.

The legislation also faced strong opposition from left-wing and green politicians, with Left Alliance leader Li Andersson writing on social media: "It is a sad day for Finland's rule of law and human rights."

Media reported that around 100 people gathered outside Parliament to protest against what they have called the "deportation law."

Other European countries including Poland and Lithuania have implemented similar measures in recent years, making it more difficult for migrants to cross the outer border of the European Union from Russia or its ally Belarus.

Finland closed its border with Russia at the end of November in response to the surge in migrants, but reopened two crossing points.

