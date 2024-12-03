  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
TechnologyFinland

Finland: Outage reported after fiber optic cable damaged

December 3, 2024

In November, two data cables were damaged in the Baltic Sea in quick succession. Now another internet cable has been damaged in the the region — this time on land.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nfd2
A new fiber optic cable is being installed at the construction site of the Swedish company GlobalConnect
The Baltic Sea region has seen several cases of suspicious damage against underwater critical infrastructure since 2022, but this week's incident was discovered inlandImage: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/düa/picture alliance

A broken fiber optic cable on land in Finland has been discovered, Swedish media and the company working to repair it reported on Tuesday.

Two separate cuts to the cable caused a major outage in Finland, GlobalConnect said.

Finnish Transport and Communications Minister Lulu Ranne posted on X that "authorities are investigating the matter together with the company."

"We are taking the situation seriously."

Previous breaches raise suspicions of sabotage

This week's incident follows recent breaches of two undersea fiber optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea. In that case, two fiber cables located more than 100 nautical miles (about 200 kilometers) apart in the Baltic Sea bottom were severed, raising suspicions of sabotage.

The countries bordering the Baltic Sea consist of eight NATO nations of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Germany, plus Russia.

jsi/ab (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)