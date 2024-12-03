Finland: Outage reported after fiber optic cable damaged

In November, two data cables were damaged in the Baltic Sea in quick succession. Now another internet cable has been damaged in the the region — this time on land.

A broken fiber optic cable on land in Finland has been discovered, Swedish media and the company working to repair it reported on Tuesday.

Two separate cuts to the cable caused a major outage in Finland, GlobalConnect said.

Finnish Transport and Communications Minister Lulu Ranne posted on X that the authorities are investigating the matter. "The authorities are investigating the matter together with the company," Ranne said on X. "We are taking the situation seriously."

This incident follows recent breaches of two undersea fiber optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea.

More to follow...

