Finland: Outage reported after fiber optic cable damaged

In November, two data cables were damaged in the Baltic Sea in quick succession. Now another internet cable has been damaged in the the region — this time on land.

A broken fiber optic cable on land in Finland has been discovered, Swedish media and the company working to repair it reported on Tuesday.

Two separate cuts to the cable caused a major outage in Finland, GlobalConnect said.

Finnish Transport and Communications Minister Lulu Ranne posted on X that "authorities are investigating the matter together with the company."

"We are taking the situation seriously."

Previous breaches raise suspicions of sabotage

This week's incident follows recent breaches of two undersea fiber optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea. In that case, two fiber cables located more than 100 nautical miles (about 200 kilometers) apart in the Baltic Sea bottom were severed, raising suspicions of sabotage.

The countries bordering the Baltic Sea consist of eight NATO nations of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Germany, plus Russia.

