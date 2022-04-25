Finland is a 'security asset' for NATO: former Finnish PM Alexander Stubb

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Finnish leaders have called for the country to launch a bid to join the NATO alliance. Over three-quarters of the country's population now support the move.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would "provide support" if the two Nordic nations were to be attacked. The agreement comes as Sweden and Finland are set to decide whether to join NATO.
The defense committee in Finland's parliament said it favors Helsinki's bid for NATO membership. National security would be enhanced by the Article Five mutual defense pact in the treaty.
Finland has announced its decision to join NATO as quickly as possible, Sweden is expected to follow suit shortly. What does this mean for the alliance?
