 Finland is a ′security asset′ for NATO: former Finnish PM Alexander Stubb | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Finland is a 'security asset' for NATO: former Finnish PM Alexander Stubb

Watch video 06:58

More in the Media Center

The war in Ukraine gives Finland a reason to move closer to applying for NATO membership. Until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finns preferred the country’s non-aligned status, having built their own powerful military, with one of the largest weapons stockpiles in western Europe and a high proportion of citizens willing and trained to fight if necessary. Sendedatum: 25.04.2022 (DW News)

Finland looks to join NATO as Russia's war rages 25.04.2022

Paper prices are at a record high — we find out why and view the industry's outlook for 2022.

Price of paper hits record high 18.04.2022

Finland investigates sanctions violations and seize artworks bound for Russia

Russian art seized in Finland 08.04.2022

The art had been on loan to foreign museums and was being returned to Russia via Finland.

Finland seizes Russian art: Possible sanctions violations 08.04.2022

More from DW News

A Finnish machine gunner is pictured during the Northern Wind Swedish army exercise in the north-eastern part of Sweden, near Kalix, on March 22, 2019. - A total of 10.000 personnel from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Great Britain and the USA participate in the NATO exercise. (Photo by Naina Helen JAMA / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NAINA HELEN JAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.05.2022

Titel: Belgium's 'Ukrainian villages' open their doors to refugees Schlagwörter: Belgium, Ukraine, Russia, war, refugees, Antwerp, Ukrainian village, housing Rechte: Teri Schultz/DW Sendedatum: 12.05.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: The first Ukrainian refugees are preparing to move into specially built emergency housing centers in Belgian cities like Antwerp. The villages are designed to meet the acute needs of those fleeing the violence. DW’s Teri Schultz spoke to the project’s interpreter Alena Mazur, herself a refugee.

Belgium's 'Ukrainian villages' open doors to refugees 12.05.2022

Krieg simulieren, um Frieden zu sichern. Mit ihren mehr als dreitausend Soldaten und fast 700 Fahrzeugen hält die finnische Armee eine Militärübung in Niinisalo im Westen Finnlands ab. Geplant war sie schon im letzten Herbst. Zusammen mit der NATO. Rechte:Sendedatum: 12.05.2022 (DW News)

Finland to apply for NATO membership 12.05.2022

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MAY 9: Neighbours in a shelled village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 9 May 2022 Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu Agency

Villagers begin returning home in northeastern Ukraine 12.05.2022

Read also

The war in Ukraine gives Finland a reason to move closer to applying for NATO membership. Until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finns preferred the country’s non-aligned status, having built their own powerful military, with one of the largest weapons stockpiles in western Europe and a high proportion of citizens willing and trained to fight if necessary. Sendedatum: 25.04.2022 (DW News)

Finland must join NATO 'without delay,' say Finnish leaders 12.05.2022

Finnish leaders have called for the country to launch a bid to join the NATO alliance. Over three-quarters of the country's population now support the move.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson leave for a walk after they sign a declaration of political solidarity at the Swedish Prime Minister's summer residence in Harpsund, Sweden, on May 11, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

UK's Johnson signs security pact with Sweden, Finland 11.05.2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would "provide support" if the two Nordic nations were to be attacked. The agreement comes as Sweden and Finland are set to decide whether to join NATO.

Visiting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö during their joint press conference after their meeting during the visit of The North Atlantic Council's (NAC) in Helsinki, Finland on Monday, October 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / VESA MOILANEN - FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES.

Finland: Parliamentary defense committee favors NATO membership 10.05.2022

The defense committee in Finland's parliament said it favors Helsinki's bid for NATO membership. National security would be enhanced by the Article Five mutual defense pact in the treaty.

A gunner on a camouflaged tracked carrier shoots his 0,50 machine gun during the Northern Wind Swedish army exercise in the north-eastern part of Sweden, near Kalix, on March 22, 2019. - A total of 10.000 personnel from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Great Britain and the USA participate in the NATO exercise. (Photo by Naina Helen JAMA / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NAINA HELEN JAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

NATO: New challenges for the alliance as Finland and Sweden inch closer to membership? 12.05.2022

Finland has announced its decision to join NATO as quickly as possible, Sweden is expected to follow suit shortly. What does this mean for the alliance?