Finland: Happy despite worries

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The Finns are considered the happiest people in the world. They rank first in the World Happiness Report. But neighboring Russia worries them.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wants to "destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol." The EU says it is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia. Follow DW for the latest.
Ukrainian officials said blasts hit Kyiv a day after Russia threatened retaliation for the sinking of its Black Sea fleet flagship. Meanwhile, Russia is banning entry to British PM Boris Johnson. DW has the latest.
Russia has demanded that Ukraine rule out NATO membership. But even neutral countries in Europe are now considering joining the military alliance.
The EU will provide funding and support to the prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to help document apparent war crimes in Ukraine and keep Russia responsible, said the EU's Josep Borrell.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version