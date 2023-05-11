  1. Skip to content
Rescure vehicles at the scene of the accident is Espoo, Finland
Initial reports said wooden supports beneath the temporary bridge had given wayImage: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/dpa/picture alliance
CatastropheFinland

Finland footbridge collapses injuring 27, mostly children

2 hours ago

Finnish rescuers said some 27 young people, most of them children, were hurt when a temporary footbridge by a construction site collapsed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RChB

Officials from the Espoo rescue service on Thursday said about 27 people, mostly minors, had been hurt when a makeshift pedestrian bridge collapsed.

Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat said the group was part of an eighth-grade class returning from a field trip.

What we know so far

The accident, at about 9:20 a.m. (0620 GMT/UTC) is believed to have happened when wooden planks beneath the structure gave way.

Police in Espoo, the city immediately to the west of the Finnish capital, Helsinki, said the bridge was made from plywood and was in place because of construction work in the area.

"Several people fell a few meters when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated," police said in a statement.

Officials said a technical investigation would examine the possible causes of the accident in Espoo's Tapiola district.

"Shocking news about an accident in Tapiola," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto tweeted. "Providing support and help now important."

Helsinki hospital service HUS said most of the injuries were limb fractures. Twenty-four of the injured were reported to have been transported to various hospitals in the region.

While the hospital authority said none of the injuries was life-threatening, it added that 10 of the victims had been seriously injured.

rc/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Ukraine Luhansk Kremenna ukrainischer Soldat

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts2 hours ago
