Finland: Ex-PM Stubb wins first round of presidential vote

Alexander Stubb and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will meet in the runoff election on February 11.

Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb won the first round of Finland's presidential election on Sunday, official data showed as 99.0% of votes were counted.

Stubb will face runner-up Pekka Haavisto in a runoff next month.

According to election officials, Stubb won 27.1% of votes, while Haavisto secured 25.8%.

None of the nine candidates who participated in the election, the first since Finland joined NATO, managed to secure more than 50% of the votes in the first round held on Sunday, leading to a runoff election.

Polls across the country closed at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). Initial voter turnout was 74.9%.

Speaking to supporters, Stubb said he was "grateful and humbled" by the result. Then he shifted to the coming run-off, saying, "You know what, we made it to the final, but the competition will only begin now."

Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto voiced excitement over his performance in the vote as well, saying, "This is a splendid result from the first round and a very big gap to those behind us."

Why does the role of Finnish president matter?

While the president's powers are limited, the head of state helps direct foreign and security policy in collaboration with the government. The president also acts as supreme commander of Finland's armed forces and represents the country at NATO meetings.

Sunday's election comes at a significant time for Finland. The Nordic country's relations with its neighbor Russia have deteriorated since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In response, Finland joined NATO in April 2023, ending decades of military non-alignment and prompting threats of "countermeasures" from Russia, with which it shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border.

All nine candidates have promised to take a tough stance toward Russia if elected.

