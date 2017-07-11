Finland and Sweden poised to submit NATO bid

Finland and Sweden are both set to submit their bids to join NATO on Wednesday, despite Turkey's threat to block the addition of the Nordic nations.

Finland — which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia — and its neighbor Sweden have been disturbed by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

What does the bid mean?

The two countries' applications to join the alliance — as a defense against feared aggression from Russia — would end decades of military neutrality.

The accession protocols for both nations could be signed as early as June, to be followed by ratification procedures in member states. Finland and Sweden could become NATO members by the end of the year.

"I'm happy we have taken the same path and we can do it together," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Tuesday during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned that the expansion of NATO might trigger a response.

Objection from Turkey

However, the main obstacle to Finland and Sweden's membership comes from within the alliance.

Turkey claims that both Sweden and Finland have provided a refuge for terrorist groups and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists Ankara will not approve the expansion. Any bid to join NATO must be agreed upon by all 30 members of the alliance.

