 Finding creative solutions to India′s waste problem | Global Ideas | DW | 28.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Finding creative solutions to India's waste problem

With rapid urbanization, New Delhi is facing a massive waste management problem. A social start-up wants to turn the city's trash into trendy handbags and furniture, and highlight growing social inequality along the way.

Watch video 07:21

Global Ideas: New life for waste in India

Project goal: Swechha is a New Delhi based, youth-run organization that aims to tackle India's growing social inequality. Through one of its projects, "'Green The Map', which upcycles products from waste, Swechha is working to alert the public to waste management as well as environmental and public health issues. Among many other things, 'Green The Map' produces stationary, leather bags and purses from waste, and sells them online. The project also aims to raise awareness of the plight and contribution of India's waste pickers and sorters.

Project implementation: Swechha works in New Delhi and the National Capital Region of India. They hope to set an example for the rest of the country and to inspire others to undertake similar projects.

Project budget: Swechha and 'Green The Map' have a collective annual budget of Rs 30,000,000 (€381,819). 

Project timeframe: Ongoing since it started in 2000.

New Delhi has faced refuse problems for years. Its littered streets, clogged rivers and huge landfills are hard to ignore. 

The video report follows environmentalist Vimlendu Jha through New Delhi as he talks about the scale of the city's waste problem. He is the founder of the social start-up 'Green the Map'. While municipalities struggle to manage the city's huge amounts of trash, a surprisingly large portion of it is handled by informal waste-pickers. They collect pieces from dumps and re-sell them in the busy side streets of Old Delhi. 

'Green the Map’ employs 12 full-time staff of which many are migrants. The project has provided the opportunity for a much needed decent and well-paid job. One employee, a tailor called Tamjeet Ali, is grateful to have escaped a life working in a factory or carrying cement in building projects.

A film by Aditi Rajagopal 

Audios and videos on the topic

Global Ideas: New life for waste in India  

Related content

Brasilien Müllsammlerin

Cleaning up Brazil's waste management 13.11.2019

After the closure of the largest garbage dump in Latin America just outside Brasilia, a new project is pioneering sustainable waste management. Could it be a role model for other cities around the country?

Indien | Äpfelfarm in Kapla

India's Himalayan apple farmers feel the heat 16.12.2019

Rising temperatures and irregular snowfall are impacting the conditions necessary to grow the fruit. In the face of lost business, India's apple farmers are adapting.

Indien Schriftsteller Amitav Ghosh

Amitav Ghosh: What the West doesn't get about the climate crisis 06.11.2019

The new novel by award-winning Indian author Amitav Ghosh, Gun Island, uses climate change as a backdrop. He tells DW about the different perceptions of the climate crisis in the East and West.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  