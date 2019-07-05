 Find and return German children of IS adherents, rules Berlin court | News | DW | 12.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Find and return German children of IS adherents, rules Berlin court

Three German children along with their German "IS" mother must be brought back from a Syrian refugee camp, a Berlin court has told the Foreign Ministry. The judiciary cited state obligation to protect citizens abroad.

Syrien Flüchtlingslager al-Haul (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

Germany's Foreign Ministry said late Thursday it was "examining" the Berlin Administrative Court's ruling that three children and their mother, originally from Germany's northern state of Lower Saxony, be located and returned to Germany from a Syrian refugee camp.

German media said the case marked the first time a German court decided that consular protection for citizens anchored in Germany's Basic Law also extended to German families whose members left the country to support the "Islamic State" terror group.

German authorities fear that radicalized IS-returnees could pose security risks.

Read more: German 'Islamic State' bride jailed for 5 years

A Berlin court spokeswoman said the fast-track ruling — made public Thursday — was still subject to appeal and specified that intended returnees be formally identified.

Fears of radicalized returnees

A media consortium comprising two public broadcasters, NDR and WDR, as well as the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, had earlier reported that the Foreign Ministry did not see itself obliged to bring the mother to Germany from al-Hol, the remote desert camp just inside Syria's border with Iraq.

Watch video 06:04

Germany: Returning from the Field of Terror

The Berlin court ruled that the three children, reportedly aged 2, 7 and 8, were entitled to German consular protection from the "dangerous" conditions in the camp, which the International Red Cross recently described as "horrifying."

Among thousands of camp inhabitants, according to the news consortium, were dozens of male German IS militants, their wives and hundreds of children of German nationality.

Mindset not grounds for refusing consular aid

Hanover-based lawyer Dirk Schoenian, representing relatives seeking the children's return, said the ruling showed that the Foreign Ministry could not withhold consular protection when it disagreed with the affected person's mindset.

"This is a fundamental decision in which the Federal Foreign Ministry was clearly shown that one cannot avoid political responsibility and legal responsibility," Schoenian told the German ARD public broadcasting group, of which NDR and WDR are members.

Counseling head Claudia Dantschke whose center Hayat Deutschland looks after families seeking returns said: "Now we finally have a ruling from a German court that the Federal Republic of Germany is obliged not only to take back the children but also their mothers.

No taking children without mothers 

ARD reported that "isolated returns" of children — alone without their mothers — had been ruled out by Kurdish authorities

In May, there were 76,000 people living at al-Hol following Kurdish-led forces overrunning the last sizeable remnant of the Islamic State's nearly five-long caliphate in March. Three months earlier there had been 10,000 people there, the International Red Cross said.

A separate section of al-Hol had 12,000 foreign women and children of jihadis, the AFP news agency reported in early June.

Other countries, such as France and Britain, have refused to bring back their nationals. In early June, Norway reportedly fetched five children whose father had died and whose mother was missing,

Berlin signals readiness

German media reported in late May that the Foreign Ministry had signaled its readiness to retrieve two orphaned German children, aged 2 and 4, from al-Hol.

Their mother, an IS affiliate killed during the militant group's defeat at Baghouz, originated from the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg.

ipj/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

'Islamic State' defeated in Syria: US-backed Syrian forces

US-backed Kurdish forces say they have liberated the last enclave held by "Islamic State" militants in eastern Syria. But Germany's foreign minister warned the world not to celebrate too soon. (23.03.2019)  

Berlin ready to fetch 'IS' German children after court case

German media reported Berlin has signaled readiness to retrieve children of Islamic State adherents from Syria. Two girls, aged four and almost two, lost their mother, originally from Germany, when Baghouz was captured. (31.05.2019)  

As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters

German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)  

German 'Islamic State' bride jailed for 5 years

Sabine S. traveled to Syria and Iraq to marry an Islamic State (IS) fighter and praised jihadi life in several blogs. She left her two children in Berlin after becoming radicalized. (05.07.2019)  

Syria: Germany rejects US demand for ground troops

US representatives had requested Germany increase their military presence in Syria as the US plans to move its own troops out of Syria in the near future. Germany has said it is already making "significant" contribution. (08.07.2019)  

Yazidi women seek acceptance for children born of IS rape

Yazidi religious authorities have walked back on a decision suggesting that they would accept the children of women raped by Islamic State group captors. Though the children are innocent, to many they represent genocide. (30.04.2019)  

WWW links

ARD's 'Tageschau' program website (in German)

Children, yes; mother, no

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: Returning from the Field of Terror  

IS family members: Many have no home to return to  

Related content

Deutschland Stuttgart Prozess gegen mutmaßliche IS-Rückkehrerin

German 'Islamic State' bride jailed for 5 years 05.07.2019

Sabine S. traveled to Syria and Iraq to marry an Islamic State (IS) fighter and praised jihadi life in several blogs. She left her two children in Berlin after becoming radicalized.

Syrien Flüchtlingslager al-Hol

Berlin ready to fetch 'IS' German children after court case 31.05.2019

German media reported Berlin has signaled readiness to retrieve children of Islamic State adherents from Syria. Two girls, aged four and almost two, lost their mother, originally from Germany, when Baghouz was captured.

Terrorprozess gegen Syrien-Rückkehrer in Frankfurt

Germany loses track of 160 'Islamic State' supporters 23.06.2019

About 1,000 Germans traveled to the Middle East to join the 'Islamic State' after 2013. A third of them have since returned to Germany. Some died on the battlefield, others are in prison, but many appear to be missing.

Advertisement