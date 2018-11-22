Finally no children: A holiday in an adults-only hotel in Gran Canaria

There's an uncanny silence: the pool splashes, palm leaves rustle — but that's all. "It's always this quiet here. I like it," says reception trainee Yolanda as she takes me to my room. Yolanda has in the past been put to the test: She used to be a flight attendant. "The children used to run around in the narrow aisles and were loud. That used to stress me out." Now the 25-year-old works for "Atlantic View," an adults-only hotel in Gran Canaria. No more children. The same applies to me for the next few days — me, a mother of two, on holiday in a hotel for adults only!

This type of hotel is becoming more and more popular. The minimum age for guests in this particular one is 16, though in most hotels it is 18. Of 182 hotels of the tourism company Thomas Cook, 41 are now for adults only. The European market leader TUI has 400 adults-only hotels in its range, while in 2014 there were just 65, most of which were in long-haul destinations such as the Caribbean. But now Europe also has a lot of them — and the numbers are increasing.

No towel on deckchair warfare among adults

My apartment has a sun terrace, and on the horizon I can see the Atlantic Ocean glittering in the sun. Slippers, bath towel and bathrobe are all here for me. My complete relaxation can begin.

On the table there is fruit, wine and a card with the following request: Please do not reserve deckchairs! The "special feel-good atmosphere" of Thomas Cook's adult hotels is not to be upset by troublemakers who place their towels to reserve their poolside place before the crack of dawn.

"Our target group are guests between 35 and 55 years of age. Their interests: rest, relaxation, beach, wellness, sport and food", says Thomas Cook manager Sascha Büsseler. Most adults-only hotels are upscale four-star hotels.

Peace at the pool: no child in sight far and wide

A pool without fear of cannonball jumps

I grab hold of the fluffy towel. At the pool, people read the newspaper, work on Sudoku puzzles or check their smartphones. Only rarely does anyone go swimming. The longer they stay under the burning sun burns, the more motionless the guests become: At around noon everyone is lounging in their deck chairs, quietly dozing off.

I remember how my 9-year-old behaved at the pool on our last vacation: First he ran wildly around the pool, then he performed a splendid cannonball splash and finally began singing loudly. Yes, I think that's amusing — as long as you're not the one responsible for the little person. But as he was my son I had to admonish, discuss, forbid. Unfortunately, children and relaxation frequently don't go together. And holidays are supposed to be relaxing — for parents too.

Now I find myself calmly writing a postcard to my family. Then I start reading a book. After 10 minutes I interrupt my reading — out of habit. I'm so used to having someone asking me to do something for them. But that doesn't happen. What I'm experiencing here is hardcore relaxation.

Slippers and palms - holidays can be this enjoyable

Holidays with friends should also be possible

In the summer, a debate erupted in Germany. A restaurant on the holiday island of Rügen decided to stop serving children after 5 p.m. Others followed suit and the indignation was great: It was claimed that this was "hostility towards children."

What is relatively new in restaurants has been around for a long time in hotels. Thomas Cook opened the first adults-only hotel around the turn of the century — on the family holiday island of Majorca.

Some guests at Atlantic View may have nothing to do with children, but the majority have their own: "We deliberately booked an adult hotel," says Sabine from North Rhine-Westphalia.

She's here with three friends, all around 50, and all of them have children at home. Sabine also finds it "extremely quiet" in the hotel. "But you can endure it for a few days. The madness will return soon enough," she says as she happily hands freshly filled sangria cups to her friends in the pool.

Beach of Maspalomas in Gran Canaria

Hustle and bustle on the family beach

After just a single day in an adult hotel, I'm delighted by the children on the bus to the beach, as they point their little fingers towards the sea and ask: "Are we there yet?" On the bustling beach of Maspalomas, they paddle through the water, dig holes, exuding a pure joy of life! One couple has four children with them — all boys, all wearing the same swim suits — so cute!

I walk the six kilometers to the promenade in the tourist resort of Playa del Ingles and find myself surrounded by souvenir shops, restaurants and a hectic atmosphere. Through a concrete desert I head back towards my hotel. The south of Gran Canaria is dominated by mass tourism. One hotel follows the other. I happily plunge myself back into the silence of the Atlantic View.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Beach season all year round White, yellow or black: the sand on Gran Canaria's beaches comes in different colors. One of the most beautiful beaches is Playa de Amadores. It is located in the wind-protected south, like most of the seaside resorts. In the 1960s the construction boom and mass tourism began on Gran Canaria. But with a view to the sea and the feet in the warm sand, one quickly forgets the architectural misdeeds.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria The dunes, like a small desert by the sea Six kilometers (3.7 miles) of fine sandy beaches stretch along the southernmost tip of the island. Behind it lies a spectacular dune landscape, also known as the "Mini-Sahara." The shifting dunes consist of finest particles of crushed mussels and corals. Tourists like to walk here in the evening and enjoy the sunset from a sandy hill.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Popular holiday destination for the gay community A rainbow flag flies over a section of beach at Maspalomas: Gran Canaria is also a popular destination for the gay community. Numerous "gay-only hotels" cater to this clientele. Their meeting place is the Yumbo Center in the tourist resort of Playa del Inglés. In this shopping center there are gay bars, drag shows and darkrooms as well as once a year a gay festival with parades and parties.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Port town charm in Puerto de Mogan Several places on the coast have small harbors where yachts and boats are anchored. Puerto de Mogan is particularly attractive. The promenade is a good place to stroll, and boats can be chartered for island tours or swimming trips. At one of the piers, you can watch fishermen as they sort their catch.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Enjoying the fresh fish Freshly caught fish is you best pick in coastal resorts. It is prepared in various ways — in this case sardines on avocado with olive oil. Hake, seabream and tuna are also often on the menu. Papas Arrugadas — wrinkled potatoes, which are eaten with skin, are a good accompaniment. Spicy mojo sauce in red or green is a must — a typical Canarian dish.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria High mountains and deep gorges Those who leave the coast and head inland will after a few kilometers enter a fascinating mountain world. Serpentine roads lead high up — so narrow in many places that drivers break out in sweat. The highest mountain is the Pico de las Nieves with 1,949 meters (6,394 ft). The island's central massif blocks the sharp winds from the northeast and ensures friendly temperatures in the south.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Pretty mountain villages The adventurous journey is worthwhile, beside spectacular views there are picturesque villages up here: Tejeda, for example, is considered to be one of the most beautiful in Spain. The white houses are surrounded by fruit and almond trees, and there are four museums to visit in the town. Those who need a break will find several restaurants with a panorama terrace.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Cave dwellings: the culture of the indigenous people Artenara is the highest village in Gran Canaria. Many people still live in cave dwellings carved into the volcanic rock. This is how the original inhabitants lived before the island was conquered by the Spaniards in the 15th century. One of the oldest habitation caves of Artenara is now a museum. Completely furnished, it shows the everyday life of that time.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Hiking in the clouds Most tourists travel to Gran Canaria to relax on the beach or by the pool. But more and more people come to hike. There are a good 300 kilometers of hiking trails across the island. A must is the five-kilometer-long tour around the Roque Nublo, which literally means cloud rock. It was once a place of worship for the indigenous people.

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria Capital city with culture and beaches The Cathedral of Santa Ana is the heart of the old town of Las Palmas. With its colonial-style houses, Gran Canaria's capital has a South American feel. Art, museums, theaters and concerts offer a rich cultural life. Carnival is celebrated two weeks a year — with magnificent costumes and many parties. An absolute bonus of the capital: the three-kilometer-long sandy beach! Author: Christina Deicke



'Staycation': the new word for 'doing nothing'

At breakfast, a closely entwined young couple watches as coffee flows into their cups. The two of them seem to be enjoying their holiday very much. I am the only single person here surrounded by couples, most of them in their mid 50s. There are also some people in their 20s and senior citizens here, as well as families with grown children, many from Scandinavia.

Like 28-year-old Johanna Heikkila, slim, blonde, clad in sportswear. The Swedish woman and her parents are spending a week in the hotel. They are regular guests, come here every year and enjoy the child-free concept. "I love children, but on holiday I definitely prefer hotels without them," says Johanna. The lawyer works for a financial company in Stockholm: "That's stressful enough. On vacation, I like my peace and quiet. She and her parents hardly ever leave the hotel.

"The hotel itself is becoming more and more important, almost more important than the actual travel destination," says manager Sascha Büsseler. This fits in well with a trend called "staycation." Basically a vacation spent at home doing nothing. But as Sascha points out: "At home, the household doesn't let you relax. Doing nothing is so much easier in an adults-only hotel. There you can have peace without children and not have to worry about anything."

The lobby of the Atlantic View with Scandinavian-inspired furnishings

Finally a work-out without disturbances

Time for an hour of "Easy Yoga" with hotel instructor Lotta. The exercise room is full, some 15 sports enthusiasts follow the instructions of the Swedish woman. Here in the hotel there are a range of free-of-charge offers: yoga, water aerobics, circuit and core training, plus a fitness room and a tennis court. A wellness area is also part of the hotel.

We meditate and stretch. One hour of sport — undisturbed! At home I usually only manage to do a 10-minute fitness app work-out, where my efforts are commented on in great detail by my sons.

Discreet charm and free drinks

The dinner buffet is varied and beautifully arranged. I eat prawns, green asparagus with ham, grilled fillet of beef, seafood, and papaya. Candles illuminate the tables with discreet lighting and an endless supply of drinks are included in the price to help the couples unwind.

Prominently placed in the hotel shop: liquor instead of chocolate

It has been a long time since I have had so much peace and quiet — time to read, write and talk to friends on the phone. However, there's seldom anyone who laughs loudly, is high-spirited and wild like only children can be. Nobody screams and argues. As a family person, I first had to get used to this strange situation, but I found that holidays without children can be very relaxing.

Note: This article was written during an individual press tour in cooperation with Thomas Cook.