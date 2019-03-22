 Finally! A way to return flavor to bland tomatoes | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 14.05.2019

Science

Finally! A way to return flavor to bland tomatoes

Scientists have discovered a rare gene that could help "make tomatoes great again"... or at least taste less bland.

Cherry tomatoes (Colourbox)

When one starts typing the phrase "Tomatoes taste like…", in Google, the six most common auto-complete suggestions are "blood," "dirt," "fish," "pumpkin," "chlorine" and "wet dog."

If you, too, have ever lamented tasting wet dog (or, uh, blood) as you've bitten into a store-bought tomato-and-cheese sandwich for lunch, you may be in luck.

On Monday, scientists introduced a rare version of a gene that promises to make store-bought tomatoes taste more edible in a report published in Nature Genetics.

Tomato breeders usually sacrifice the flavor of their batches for the sake of production, opting to instead breed larger fruits in higher quantities with longer shelf lives.

A team of researchers (perhaps after hearing such "wet dog" and "dirt" complaints) gathered genetic information from 725 wild tomatoes and constructed a "pan-genome," or a genome with information from all 725 tomatoes.

Tomatoes arranged in a heart shape (Colourbox)

We're a step closer now to tasty, terrific tomatoes!

They compared the pan-genome with the genome of a domesticated tomato named "Heinz 1706," which has functioned as the base tomato genome until now. Through the comparison, they discovered that only 2 percent of the domesticated tomatoes sold in stores (like Heinz) contain a flavorful gene present in 90 percent of wild tomatoes.

The gene uses carotenoids — or the pigments that give vegetables like tomatoes, carrots and corn their distinctive colors — to give tomatoes their tangy flavor.

Taste aside, it also allows breeders to develop tomatoes with a genetic resistance to diseases currently addressed through pesticides and other cost-intensive and environmentally unfriendly measures, the study's co-leader James Giovannoni said.

Giovanni hopes to see more breeders including the tasty gene in their future tomato rearing processes, he said.

"How many times do you hear someone say that tomatoes from the store just don't quite measure up to heirloom varieties?" Clifford Weil, program director of the National Science Foundation's Plant Genome Research Program that supported the work, asked.

"This study gets to why that might be the case and shows that better tasting tomatoes appear to be on their way back."

  • DW eco@africa - Visitors in a heritage vegetable garden

    Ancient foods are good for you

    A showplace for unique and old flora

    About an hour's drive from the Austrian capital of Vienna lies the picturesque village of Schiltern. It is here that ARCHE NOAH, or Noah's Ark, decided to plant a garden where visitors can admire and taste heirloom crops. Started in 1990, the association wants to preserve crop diversity and redevelop old varieties by encouraging people to grow and eat them.

  • DW eco@africa - Erfurt long beets

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Red, white and brown all over

    Due to globalization and the industrialization of agriculture during the last century, the diversity of cultivated plants has plummeted. ARCHE NOAH estimates that we've already lost more than 75 percent of what once grew. These strikingly bright beets called Erfurt longs are the descendants of some of the earliest beets that were white and which have been farmed since the 8th century B.C.

  • DW eco@africa - Different varieties of tomatoes in a bowl

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Growing the range of diversity

    ARCHE NOAH estimates that out of the 4,800 known crop species worldwide, about 100 varieties make up 90 percent of all harvested food. With this in mind the group collects varieties of plants from all over the world in its mission to preserve biodiversity — they already have more 620 different types of tomatoes and here are a few examples.

  • DW eco@africa - A Russian cucumber

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Picking a pack of Russian cucumbers

    One of the biggest threats to crop diversity is the growing influence of seed monopolies and continuing genetic engineering. The Russian cucumber first appeared in Europe at the end of the 19th century. It develops a dark brown, corky and cracked skin when fully ripe. The plant is robust, holds up well in the cold and its fruit thrives in temperate climates without a greenhouse.

  • DW eco@africa - A plate of colorful flowers

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Building a closer relationship

    Making consumers yearn for more plant biodiversity is also a goal of ARCHE NOAH — and one easily done in the foundation's kitchen where sumptuous meals are prepared. This colorful example shows some of the possibilities that the heirloom garden offers and may encourage some people to renew their relationship with plants and think more about what lands on their plates.

  • DW eco@africa - Close-up of a flowering sugar root

    Ancient foods are good for you

    A sweet but long-forgotten treat

    For centuries food was very local and crops spread slowly. The sugar root was known in ancient times and was a popular root vegetable during the Renaissance. But in Central Europe, higher-yielding vegetables such as potatoes replaced it by around the 16th century. The sweet, white roots grow in clusters and are a delight for food connoisseurs.

  • DW eco@africa - Bernstein red beets in a row

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Working on the inside and the outside

    Since small-scale farming is on the decline, the group not only wants to preserve old and rare varieties of fruits and vegetables, but also hopes to improve and develop them further. Take these Bernstein red beets: Here the aim was to preserve the "traditional" look while working on the sweet, balanced taste and the form.

  • DW eco@africa - Heritage vegetables

    Ancient foods are good for you

    Food to the rescue once again

    This type of sorrel originally comes from the mountains of Europe and Southwest Asia. Since Roman times it has been cultivated as "Herba romana." The leafy plant is full of vitamin C and ideal for seasoning. Having a bigger basket of fruits and vegetables to choose from can be a way to guard against new diseases or climate change, believes ARCHE NOAH.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


DW recommends

Klee: 'We can make much better flavored tomatoes'

US horticulture professor Harry Klee and his international research team have figured out how to return tomatoes to their former, tastier glory. He talked to DW about the secret to improving flavor. (30.01.2017)  

Ancient foods are good for you

There's a Noah's Ark in Austria. But this one is saving plants rather than animals. Its 13,000 members are cultivating endangered and rare crop varieties to secure the future of the world's food supply. (02.10.2018)  

WWW links

Tomato pan-genome study in Nature Genetics

Related content

Nordnigeria, Tomaten trocknen in der Sonne in Katsina State

Modernizing tomato production in Nigeria 22.03.2019

Tomato farmers in northern Nigeria are losing over 40 percent of their yield due to poor storage and processing facilities. Most use traditional methods of drying the fruits.

Migranten arbeiten in Spaniens Landwirtschaft

Spain's 'Sea of Plastic': Where Europe gets its produce, migrants get exploited 09.03.2019

The greenhouses of Almeria grow much of Europe's fruits and vegetables. The region's dark secret: Tens of thousands of migrants are apparently taken advantage of to fill supermarket produce sections.

Global Ideas Klimawandel in den Alpen Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A German village goes it alone on climate protection 20.04.2019

In Germany, villages and towns are leading the pack in the climate change fight. One motivated mayor has set up a store stocked with regional produce to help cut emissions. But going local isn't as easy as it sounds.

