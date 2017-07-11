 Final US planes leave Kabul airport after two decades of war in Afghanistan | News | DW | 30.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Final US planes leave Kabul airport after two decades of war in Afghanistan

The US has completed its evacuation mission. The Taliban will now take control of Kabul airport.

Breaking News English

The final United States evacuation planes left Afghanistan on Monday, US officials confirmed.

It marks the final departure of its troops from the country after almost 20 years of war.

Marine General Frank McKenzie said US and coalition military aircraft had evacuated more than 123,000 civilians.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," Central Command Commander General McKenzie said, before adding the final planes took off one minute before midnight in Kabul.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden set an August 31 deadline for complete withdrawal.

The Taliban said it had seized control of the airport. Gunfire could be heard in Kabul after the confirmation of withdrawal.

jsi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Advertisement