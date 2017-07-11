Final US planes leave Kabul airport after two decades of war in Afghanistan

The final United States evacuation planes left Afghanistan on Monday, US officials confirmed.

It marks the final departure of its troops from the country after almost 20 years of war.

Marine General Frank McKenzie said US and coalition military aircraft had evacuated more than 123,000 civilians.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," Central Command Commander General McKenzie said, before adding the final planes took off one minute before midnight in Kabul.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden set an August 31 deadline for complete withdrawal.

The Taliban said it had seized control of the airport. Gunfire could be heard in Kabul after the confirmation of withdrawal.

