 Final US planes leave Kabul airport after two decades of war in Afghanistan | News | DW | 30.08.2021

News

Final US planes leave Kabul airport after two decades of war in Afghanistan

The United States has completed its evacuation mission. The Taliban will now take control of Kabul airport.

US soldiers board an US Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021

Monday's departure came after almost 20 years of war

The final United States evacuation planes left Afghanistan on Monday, US officials confirmed.

It marks the final departure of its troops from the country after almost 20 years of war.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," Central Command Commander General Frank McKenzie said, before adding the final planes took off one minute before midnight in Kabul.

McKenzie said US and coalition military aircraft had evacuated over 120,000 civilians during a two-week airlift that was brought about by the Taliban's seizure of power.

But he did add: "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."

In the wake of the departure, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: "American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence."

Taliban shots heard after withdrawal

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden set an August 31 deadline for complete withdrawal of troops.

The Taliban said it had seized control of the airport. Gunfire could be heard in Kabul after the confirmation of withdrawal.

On October 7 2001, the US began airstrikes against Al-Qaida and Taliban targets after the latter's refusal to hand over Osama Bin Laden. Two weeks later, ground forces were deployed.

Watch video 03:55

Nils Schmidt, German MP: 'Most important is to reopen Kabul airport for civilian flights'

jsi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

