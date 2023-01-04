Films and series that triggered fashion hypes
Ever since the Oscar-nominated film "The Banshees Of Inisherin," knit wool sweaters are the thing to buy. Sometimes movies trigger fashion trends, from shoes and ties to iconic sunglasses. Here are a few examples.
The little black dress: 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
The big screen is perfect for showcasing fashion. Numerous films have made not just cinema history, but fashion history too. In "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), Audrey Hepburn made a grand entrance wearing a "little black dress." She wore the black sheath dress in the famous scene where she gazes at the jewelry in the Tiffany store window.
Gothic version of the little black dress: 'Wednesday'
In the series "Wednesday", a sarcastic Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) breaks with the classic female role model of the sweet and lovable girl. Her look got attention too. The unusual heroine makes the "little black dress" in its Gothic version with lots of black lace, a sought-after eye-catcher.
Ray-Ban Wayfarers: 'Blues Brothers'
Stark, black, no-frills, ultra-cool: The "Blues Brothers" (1979) movie made Ray-Ban "Wayfarer" sunglasses a cult item. The shades actually go back about seven decades. A timeless classic, they are manufactured, bought and worn to this day. Like the "aviator glasses" with the thin metal frame, they are another to add to the US brand's classics.
'Aviator' glasses: many movies
As early as 1937, these glasses were designed for US fighter pilots. From Tom Cruise in "Top Gun" to the "Terminator," from James Bond to Brad Pitt (photo) in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," the aviator-style glasses stand for the myth of the daring, cool and casual pilot. They, too, are a cult item.
'Matrix' sunglasses
More sunglasses: when the first part of the "Matrix" trilogy was released in 1999, it triggered a veritable run on a certain type of sunglasses. Suddenly everyone just had to have the futuristic-looking, wire-rimmed variety with elongated lenses. Add a long leather coat, and the sci-fi series look was perfect.
The lady wears a tie: 'Annie Hall'
In the 1977 Woody Allen film "Annie Hall," actress Diane Keaton set a new trend with her hat, vest and tie. The role of the headstrong Annie Hall made her famous overnight and won her an Oscar. Keaton remained true to the style of wearing baggy men's pants, vest, tie and hat for a long time and was a fashion inspiration to many women.
White sneakers: 'Dirty Dancing'
The romance film was a box office hit in the 1980s. Fans loved the dream couple Baby and Johnny (Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze) for their dance scenes, from the lifting figure in a lake to the finale to the cult hit "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Baby wore white canvas sneakers to dance practice. Millions of teens and young women went for the look.
Cult sweatshirt: 'Flashdance'
Jackie's biggest dream is to get admitted to a dance academy. The young welder and self-taught nightclub dancer gives it her all. Millions of women and girls snipped off the collars of their sweatshirts to imitate Jennifer Beals' casually seductive look. To this day, the Flashdance sweatshirt is a popular piece of clothing.
The 80s are back: 'Stranger Things'
The 80s have been celebrating a comeback with the series "Stranger Things." Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" landed on thousands of playlists and made it to number one in the US iTunes charts — and 80s-style clothes are in demand again. The 80s Quicksilver cult brand teamed up with the TV producers and designed a collection that is well received by young people.
Manolo Blahnik and Prada: 'Sex and the City'
Early 2000s: The four New York ladies from "Sex and the City" were famous not only for discussing their sex lives. They were also famous for their extravagant clothing and penchant for designer clothes and accessories. Style icon Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah-Jessica Parker) led the pack. She wore whatever she pleased, inspiring millions of women to wear the most outrageous outfits.
Knit sweaters galore: 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
The Oscar-nominated film "The Banshees of Inisherin" triggered a knit sweater hype: navy blue turtleneck, red sweater with a distinctive long collar, thick blue knit sweater and purple-ribbed fisherman's sweater have a cult following. They were knitted by Delia Barry, an 83-year-old Irishwoman, who has become an internet sensation.
New pirate look: 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) look in the first film in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series revolutionized the pirate costume. During Carnival in Germany, people used to don eye patches and headscarves. In 2005, it felt like one out of two people went for the Jack Sparrow look, complete with black-rimmed eyes and tricorne hat. Shops offered ready-made "Jack Sparrow sets."