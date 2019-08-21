Filmmaker, sailors in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange: reports

A much-anticipated prisoner swap has taken place between Russia and Ukraine, the two country's media reported on Friday.

Citing social media comments from Kyiv's general prosecutor, the reports said Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was serving a 20-year jail term in Russia, was part of the arrangement.

However, the Reuters news agency later cited the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski as saying the swap had yet to take place and the process was ongoing.

Media reports said the deal included the freeing of several Ukrainian sailors seized in November last year by the Russian coastguard as they attempted to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov, along with activists Mykola Karpyuk, Volodymyr Balukh, and Pavlo Hryb.

The reports also said that a Ukrainian court had freed a senior Russian journalist accused of supporting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Read more: From political outsider to prime minister

"The exchange is complete: the sailors, Sentsov, [Mykola] Karpyuk, [Volodymyr] Balukh, and [Pavlo] Hryb are flying home," Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Islamova wrote on Facebook, according to the earlier reports.

Sentsov has become a symbol of Ukraine's defiance towards Kremlin hostility towards its neighbor.

In the wake of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimea peninsula, the filmmaker was arrested and convicted by Moscow for plotting and carrying out attacks there. Human rights groups said the charges levied against him were fabricated.

Sentsov, who went on a 144-day hunger strike in protest of Russia's human rights record, has become Ukraine's best-known political prisoner after he was sent to an Arctic penal colony despite a worldwide drive for his release.

Last month, the European Union released a statement demanding the immediate release of 21-year-old Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb.

It said: "The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation upheld a decision by the Russian court sentencing to six years imprisonment Pavlo Hryb, a 21-year old disabled Ukrainian citizen who was abducted from Belarus by the Russian authorities in August 2017. Since then he has been illegally detained in Russia without any substantiated charges."

"The European Union reiterates its expectation that Pavlo Hryb be released immediately."

Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting Russian-backed forces in the east of Ukraine for the last five years, in a war that has resulted in more than 13,000 victims. Occasional fighting still continues despite a supposed ceasefire.

Russia is holding dozens of Ukrainian captives from the conflict as well as the 24 sailors who were captured last year.

mm,jsi/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.