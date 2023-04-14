Claudia Cardinale turns 85

Known as CC, she is Italy's counterpart to France's BB, Brigitte Bardot. She quickly rose to stardom to almost disappear from the scene later on. Now, Claudia Cardinale celebrates her 85th birthday.

The Italian star was originally discovered at a beauty contest held in 1957 by the Unitalia film company. The "most beautiful Italian woman of Tunis" subsequently won a trip to the Venice Film Festival that was to become a decisive turning point in her life. The sultry young woman was born on April 15, 1938, in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. Her mother was French, and her father Italian.

In 1958, Cardinale, known as CC, played her first role in "Goha" opposite Omar Sharif before being trained as an actress at the Italian Film Academy in Rome. Her talents as an actress renowned for her dauntless rambunctiousness gained her fame, and her gaze into the camera became legendary.

Famous director Luchino Visconti gave her minor roles in "Rocco and his Brothers" (1960), as well as in the historical drama "The Leopard" (1962) with Alain Delon. As she later recounted in a biographical interview, she rebuffed all of her famous film partners, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Marcello Mastroianni, Alain Delon and Burt Lancaster.

Claudia Cardinale appeared alongside famous actor Alain Delon in "Il Gattopardo" by Luchino Visconti Image: AP

A beauty queen turned into a film diva

Cardinale is Italy's counterpart of Brigitte Bardot. But in contrast to Bardot, Cardinale never appeared nude in a film: "I always thought it was more erotic to leave some room to imagination, hinting at things rather than showing everything," she told the German magazine Stern in 2014.

CC achieved her breakthrough with her performance in the highly popular Italo western "Once Upon a Time in the West" (1969). The classical western directed by Sergio Leone and starring Henry Fonda and Charles Bronson was shot in Rome's Cinecittà studios and in Spain with some scenes set in Utah's Monument Valley. The film that flopped in the US only acquired cult status in Europe.

Cardinale also starred in the 1982 film "Fitzcarraldo" by Werner Herzog Image: picture-alliance / dpa

CC's career already saw a downswing in the 1970s. She then turned to television films, especially entertainment films where she showed some talent as a comedian. She got her last main role in a movie in 1971 when she starred opposite her main rival, Brigitte Bardot, in the Italo western comedy "Frenchie King."

Spending time in a jungle with Werner Herzog

Ten years later, CC starred in German director Werner Herzog's historical film "Fitzcarraldo" (1981). Although Claudia Cardinale had a difficult time enduring the bouts of anger of her eccentric film partner Klaus Kinski, she greatly enjoyed shooting and working with director Werner Herzog: "Being in the middle of the jungle with insects all around me and nothing to eat was one of my most wonderful adventures," she later stated.

In 1993, CC received a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival to be followed in 2002 by an "honorary bear" at the Berlinale. The spirited actress performed in more than 100 films.

In 2017, CC once again drew attention at an international film festival. A photo depicting her as a young actress embellished a placard in Cannes where she had often been invited as an honorary guest. On April 15, Claudia Cardinale will turn 80. Happy birthday!

This article was originally published April 15, 2018 and updated.