Man of many talents

Federico Fellini (right) on the set of "Amarcord," next to actor Armando Brancia. The exhibition, "Federico Fellini: From Drawing to Film," can be seen until February 20, 2022 at the Folkwang Museum in Essen. The event has been organized in cooperation with the Kunsthaus Zurich and is supported by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Colonia in Cologne.