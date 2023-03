Frank Bainimarama, the Pacific nation's former prime minister, is facing allegations of abuse of authority, the country's prosecution has said. The charges come months after he was voted out of office.

His ally, Sitiveni Qiliho, a suspended police commissioner, is also facing similar charges.

Both men are due to appear in court on Friday, acting police assistant commissioner Sakeo Raikaci said in a statement.

The University of South Pacific filed the complaint in 2019, where the two were involved in "terminating" an inquiry into the activities of the institution's former employees.

Details of the investigation have not been revealed.

"More charges may be laid against other suspects in due course," said Christopher Pryde, a public prosecutor.

Bainimarama gave in his resignation from Fiji's parliament on Wednesday.

A long tenure

Bainimarama held the office of the country's prime minister since 2007.

He was voted out of his position last December after leading the Pacific island for 16 years.

Last month, the country's president, Wiliame Katonivere, suspended Bainimarama from the parliament until 2026 for sedition.

Bainimarama had accused Katonivere of not being able to safeguard the country's constitution, which he said the new coalition government was "stripping away almost on a daily basis."

