Fiji urges Australia to shift to renewable energy

Frank Bainimarama, Fiji's prime minister, accused Australia of contributing to climate disruption Monday, urging Canberra to "do everything possible to achieve a rapid transition from coal to energy sources.”

The general-turned-Fijian premier, who was the United Nation's honorary host at COP23, a large climate conference in Bonn, Germany, in 2017, was addressing a pre-summit event on Tuvalu.

Read more: UN's Guterres decries 'fading' efforts on climate

The remote nation, with atolls lying no more than five meters (16 feet) above a rising ocean surface, will from Tuesday until Thursday host Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders, including Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Islands' bargaining ploy - climate or China?

Australia, which is focused on China's growing influence in the Pacific rather than its own climate policies, is likely to face mounting and clamorous Pacific island appeals for Canberra to decarbonize its economy to fulfill global targets set in the UN's 2015 Paris climate treaty.

Cutting emissions would help to restrain polar ice melts and hence rising sea levels that threaten many islands in the Pacific region.

Australia 'far away' from climate target

The Berlin-based Climate Analytics (CA) institute puts Australia among the top emitters of carbon dioxide — from both fossil-fuel combustion and farming — projecting that by 2030 Australian greenhouse gases will lie 8.6% higher than baseline 2005 levels.

At Paris it committed to a 26-28% reduction, says the institute.

That would place Australia "far away” from reductions promised, says Climate Analytics, with Australians emitting "more than twice as much per person as the average of the Group of Twenty (G20) nations in terms of greenhouse gas emissions."

Sitting in water

Enele Sopoaga, prime minister of Tuvalu, where local children intend to greet visiting leaders while seated in a symbolic water-filled moat at the nation's Funafuti airport, warned Australia last week to focus on climate change, not China.

Canberra knew "very well” that it had to take smaller Pacific island nations seriously as regional partners if it was "to move forward” in the vast region, said Sopoaga.

Another member, Palau, last week warned "big brother” Australia that its lack of action on climate change risked damaging its standing among other PIF leaders.

Morrison, a climate skeptic, backed the giant Adani coal mine project in Queensland ahead of his conservatives being re-elected at Australia's election in May. He campaigned on retaining mining jobs and keeping energy prices down.

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change Cyclone Pam destroys Vanuatu Winds of up to 320 kilometers (200 miles) an hour ripped roofs off houses and downed trees in Port Vila in the island nation of Vanuatu. Category 5 Cyclone Pam hit the capital on Friday, March 13, 2015. Vanuatu President Baldwin Lonsdale said the cyclones that the nation had experienced were directly linked to climate change. "We see the level of sea rise. [We see] change in weather patterns."

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change 'Development has been wiped out' President Lonsdale dubbed Cyclone Pam "a monster" that had devastated the country. "It’s a setback for the government and for the people of Vanuatu. After all the development that has taken place, all this development has been wiped out." He said 90 percent of the buildings had been destroyed in the capital alone. So far, six people were confirmed dead and 30 injured from the cyclone.

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change Cyclone hit multiple countries and islands The cyclone devastated numerous countries across the South Pacific. "At least nine nations have experienced some level of devastation including Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Fiji, Tuvalu, and Papua New Guinea," a statement by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change Children at risk The UN's Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates that at least 60,000 children have been displaced or affected by the cyclone. According to UNICEF, hundreds of children in Tuvalu, Solomon Islands and Kiribati are also affected. "It felt like the world was coming to an end," said UNICEF's Alice Clements, one of the organization's staff members, who was in Port Vila when the storm hit.

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change A wake-up call? For years, small island nations such as Kiribati (pictured here) have been trying to combat climate change. Seychelles President James Michel said on Monday that Cyclone Pam was "a clear manifestation of climate change" and called on the international community to "wake up" to the impact of global warming.

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change Local efforts to protect the land The inhabitants of the most vulnerable islands have been trying to secure coastal areas to prevent the tides from washing away the soil. While these measures assist in the short term, more needs to be done to tackle the root cause of rising sea levels.

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change 'Natural disasters have worsened' "Climate change has exacerbated the severity of natural disasters and [their] frequency, that's worsening the impacts on different communities," the president of island nation Kiribati, Anote Tong, said. Climate change and disasters are related, he added. Scientists, however, say it's impossible to attribute single weather events like Cyclone Pam to climate change.

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change UN urges action against climate change "We must especially help the poorest and most vulnerable people," UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in the aftermath of the cyclone. Prevention of natural disasters is a global task, he added. "Climate change is intensifying the risks for hundreds of millions of people, particularly in small island developing states and coastal areas." A new climate treaty will be negotiated later this year. Author: Sarah Steffen



Canberra campaign

China's overtures via aid projects to Pacific nations recently prompted Australia to launch a campaign called "Pacific Step-Up," costing several billions.

Last month, Australia's defense minister, Linda Reynolds, said Canberra was setting up a new army "mobile training team” to "deepen” engagement in the Pacific and work with neighbors, including Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Last week, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said his cash-strapped government had asked China for help in refinancing $8 billion (€7.2 billion) in public debt.

Similarly, New Zealand has a "Pacific Reset” and Britain "Pacific Uplift."France, Japan and the United States have also renewed focus on the vast oceanic region — almost forgotten after intense World War Two island battles and Cold War nuclear testing.

'Geopolitical maneuvering'

"We are subject of geopolitical maneuvering and strategies of others,” said PIF secretary-general Damen Meg Taylor, adding: "The Blue Pacific collective remains focused on charting our own destiny.”

For China, its potential interest includes fisheries, seabed minerals, naval routes and an opportunity to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, which it regards as renegade.

'Appalling,' says veteran conservationist

Briefing a British parliamentary committee last month, veteran conservationist Sir David Attenborough, referring to fisheries reproduction along reefs, said it was "appalling” that Australia's Great Barrier Reef off Queensland was being wiped out by bleaching caused by "rising temperatures.”

"If you wipe that out, you wipe out whole areas of the ocean,” said Attenborough.

"The problems in 20-30 years are going to be major problems that are going to cause great social unrest, changes in what we eat, how we live," Attenborough told parliament's energy committee.

Watch video 00:48 Share Mass bleaching of Great Barrier Reef Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1IxNP Mass bleaching of Great Barrier Reef

ip/tj (dpa, AFP)