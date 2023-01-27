  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere
President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere announced that Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho had been suspended "effective immediately" Image: LEON LORD/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsFiji

Fiji: Police chief suspended, new PM enacts reforms

2 hours ago

The police chief is thought to have had a strong relationship with the former prime minister Frank Bainimarama, who ruled the Pacific nation for 16 years after seizing power in a military coup in 2006.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mlnh

Fiji suspended its police chief on Friday, in a major change since a new government was elected last month.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere announced that Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho had been suspended "effective immediately" on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Qiliho is thought to have had a strong relationship with the former prime minister Frank Bainimarama, who ruled the Pacific nation for 16 years after seizing power in a military coup in 2006.

After a fiercely contested election last month, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka — also a former coup leader — came into power.

The commission also suspended Bainimarama's brother-in-law Francis Kean from his role as the corrections service chief, and the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Fiji stepping away from pro-China policies

Rabuka indicated he is breaking away from the pro-China policies of his predecessor. He is reportedly planning to do away with the  police cooperation deal with Beijing, in place since 2011.

"There's no need for us to continue, our systems are different," he said on Wednesday.

"Our system of democracy and justice systems are different so we will go back to those that have similar systems with us," the prime minister said, in reference to countries such as Australia and  New Zealand.

In October, Fiji had signed a deal with Australia for increased military cooperation.

The Pacific island country has played a crucial role in the region's response to rivalry between China and the United States.

Military keeping eye on reforms

The reforms come despite the powerful warning against "sweeping changes". The military has indicated that it is eyeing Rabuka's reforms "with growing concern".

Fiji's constitution allows the military wide powers to intervene in politics. The island nation has seen four coups in the past 35 years.

ss/kb (Reuters, AFP)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A general view shows the plenary hall of the Bundestag

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics42 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History18 minutes ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

The main stadium in Hangzhou

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Sports20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

Science18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage