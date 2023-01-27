Fiji: Police chief suspended, new PM enacts reforms

The police chief is thought to have had a strong relationship with the former prime minister Frank Bainimarama, who ruled the Pacific nation for 16 years after seizing power in a military coup in 2006.

Fiji suspended its police chief on Friday, in a major change since a new government was elected last month.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere announced that Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho had been suspended "effective immediately" on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Qiliho is thought to have had a strong relationship with the former prime minister Frank Bainimarama, who ruled the Pacific nation for 16 years after seizing power in a military coup in 2006.

After a fiercely contested election last month, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka — also a former coup leader — came into power.

The commission also suspended Bainimarama's brother-in-law Francis Kean from his role as the corrections service chief, and the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Fiji stepping away from pro-China policies

Rabuka indicated he is breaking away from the pro-China policies of his predecessor. He is reportedly planning to do away with the police cooperation deal with Beijing, in place since 2011.

"There's no need for us to continue, our systems are different," he said on Wednesday.

"Our system of democracy and justice systems are different so we will go back to those that have similar systems with us," the prime minister said, in reference to countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

In October, Fiji had signed a deal with Australia for increased military cooperation.

The Pacific island country has played a crucial role in the region's response to rivalry between China and the United States.

Military keeping eye on reforms

The reforms come despite the powerful warning against "sweeping changes". The military has indicated that it is eyeing Rabuka's reforms "with growing concern".

Fiji's constitution allows the military wide powers to intervene in politics. The island nation has seen four coups in the past 35 years.

