  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
World Refugee Day
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Fighting water scarcity creatively

Tim Schauenberg
June 21, 2023

Drought is becoming an issue in many countries. One suggested solution is towing real icebergs to cities. Another is trapping moisture in nets, while others are concentrating on sealing leaks in the water system.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Splx
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Olaf Scholz (right) and Li Qiang meeting in Berlin

China and Germany: A balancing act

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Educating prisoners in Nigeria

Educating prisoners in Nigeria

Education9 hours ago01:50 min
More from Africa

Asia

A cannabis shop in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand cannabis industry braces for legalization reversal

Thailand cannabis industry braces for legalization reversal

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

illustration, a thumbprint is projected onto a man as he holds a mobile phone

Germany sees 'more aggressive' Russian spy activity

Germany sees 'more aggressive' Russian spy activity

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People waiting at a turnstile try to speak to survivors of the boat tragedy, who are being housed in a camp north of Athens.

Greece migrant boat disaster: Kin of missing plead for help

Greece migrant boat disaster: Kin of missing plead for help

Catastrophe9 hours ago02:08 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mariam Claren, daughter of imprisoned women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, speaks to DW.

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Human Rights5 hours ago02:47 min
More from Middle East

North America

A image of Titan, the submersible that vanished on expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

Missing Titanic submersible: the science behind the search

Missing Titanic submersible: the science behind the search

Science1 hour ago
More from North America
Go to homepage