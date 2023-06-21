Fighting water scarcity creatively

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesFighting water scarcity creatively To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesTim Schauenberg06/21/2023June 21, 2023Drought is becoming an issue in many countries. One suggested solution is towing real icebergs to cities. Another is trapping moisture in nets, while others are concentrating on sealing leaks in the water system.https://p.dw.com/p/4SplxAdvertisement