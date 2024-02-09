Fighting the Extinction of Species

Nearly a million species are at risk of extinction. What can we do to help save them?

Last chance for the Northern White Rhino

Najin and Fatu, a mother-daughter pair of Northern White Rhinos are the last of their kind. But scientists using modern reproductive medicine are making a last-minute attempt to rescue the species from extinction.

Why do animal horns come in so many shapes and sizes?

Sheep, cows, rhinos and antelope are just a few of the animals that have horns. But they vary a lot between species. Why is that? This week’s viewer question comes from Sofia R. in Colombia.

Alpine ibex could benefit from climate change

Despite their name, Alpine ibex don’t seem to mind milder winters and warmer springs. More young ibex survive and the wild-goat species also benefits from the earlier snowmelt. So for Alpine ibex, climate change isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Should hunting wolves be legal?

Last year, more than 4000 farm animals were killed by wolves in Germany. But as in the rest of western Europe, wolves are strictly protected there. It’s a situation that’s pitting many farmers against conservationists.

Dogs vs. Robots: Which nose knows best?

Trained rescue dogs can help find survivors under collapsed buildings and disaster zones. Will robots help support dogs — or even replace them — on rescue missions one day?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 10.02.2024 – 01:30 UTC

SAT 10.02.2024 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 10.02.2024 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 11.02.2024 – 21:30 UTC

MON 12.02.2024 – 05:30 UTC

MON 12.02.2024 – 14:30 UTC

TUE 13.02.2024 – 10:30 UTC

TUE13.02.2024 – 19:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5