Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
ConflictsMiddle East

Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

Lara Babalola
December 1, 2023

Hostilities have restarted in Gaza after negotiators failed to extend a seven-day cease-fire. Officials from the Hamas-run Health Ministry said dozens have been killed on Friday. The US and the EU have designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

Iran and Israel are enemies. The terror attack by Iran-backed Hamas put the conflict to a new level. What is it about?
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
17-year-old Hamza Moghrabi embraces his mother

Israel releases Palestinian prisoners under truce with Hamas

In return for Hamas freeing hostages held in Gaza Israel has been releasing Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.
ConflictsNovember 30, 202301:36 min
A Palestinian clown, dressed as a doll, is interacting with children who have fled their homes.

Israel-Hamas truce brings Gaza children rare moments of joy

A youth group has been holding activities to entertain displaced children in Gaza and help take their minds off the war.
ConflictsNovember 29, 202302:16 min
More on Conflicts from around the world

Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks to DW

Metsola: Israel-Hamas conflict 'a defining moment'

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, speaks to DW about the conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202309:47 min
Latvian foreign minister Krisjanis Karins speaks into a DW microphone

Latvian foreign minister: Europe must keep focus on Ukraine

Krisjanis Karins said Europe mustn't lose sight of the war in Ukraine while dealing with the Middle East conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202306:01 min
