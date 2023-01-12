Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

ConflictsMiddle EastFighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire endsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastLara Babalola12/01/2023December 1, 2023Hostilities have restarted in Gaza after negotiators failed to extend a seven-day cease-fire. Officials from the Hamas-run Health Ministry said dozens have been killed on Friday. The US and the EU have designated Hamas a terrorist organization.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZfboAdvertisement