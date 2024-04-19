Fighting Poverty

In Pakistan, a young boxer is taking the future into her own hands. Poverty is growing in Los Angeles. Extreme hurricanes destroy farmers’ livelihoods on the island of Grenada.

Pakistan: A young boxer fights poverty

Skyrocketing poverty is destroying hope for many people in Pakistan. The country is facing a crucial test. Aliya knows the problems all too well. But she’s taking the future into her own hands and is fighting her way through.

U.S.: Army of homeless people in Los Angeles

Tens of thousands of homeless people live in Los Angeles – and more are joining them each day. There’s not enough affordable housing. Municipal programs come up short.

Homeless People in Los Angeles Image: ZDF

Grenada: Spice island in danger

Grenada is known for its spices. Nutmeg a key exports. But climate change threatens the island’s many small plantations. Tropical storms frequently cause devastation and destroy people’s entire livelihoods.

The ocean as a limitless source of renewable energy

By using the water’s temperature differences, the ocean could become a source of green energy. The technology has existed for centures. But why has it not yet been implemented?

