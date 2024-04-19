Fighting Poverty

Fighting PovertyApril 19, 2024
Pakistan: A young boxer fights poverty
Skyrocketing poverty is destroying hope for many people in Pakistan. The country is facing a crucial test. Aliya knows the problems all too well. But she’s taking the future into her own hands and is fighting her way through.
U.S.: Army of homeless people in Los Angeles
Tens of thousands of homeless people live in Los Angeles – and more are joining them each day. There’s not enough affordable housing. Municipal programs come up short.
Grenada: Spice island in danger
Grenada is known for its spices. Nutmeg a key exports. But climate change threatens the island’s many small plantations. Tropical storms frequently cause devastation and destroy people’s entire livelihoods.
The ocean as a limitless source of renewable energy
By using the water’s temperature differences, the ocean could become a source of green energy. The technology has existed for centures. But why has it not yet been implemented?
