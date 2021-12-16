Fighting plastics and unemployment in Ethiopia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ethopian entrepreneur Kidist Tesfaye challenges pollution by producing ecofriendly bags out of paper and fabrics.
Leipzig researchers have found an enzyme that rapidly breaks down PET, the most widely produced plastic in the world. It might just eat your old tote bags.
Many Ethiopians with ties to Ukraine who have fled the war are safe from Russian bombs but remain trapped. DW spoke with one Ethiopian family, who have managed to reach Germany, about their journey out of the war zone.
World leaders are meeting in Portugal for an oceans summit to try to fix hot, polluted and overfished seas.
The online retailer has said it will reduce its use of plastic packaging by the end of the year. Environmental groups have long bemoaned the US giant's role in contributing to mountains of plastic waste in Germany.
