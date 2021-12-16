 Fighting plastic and unemployment in Ethiopia | Africa | DW | 30.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Fighting plastic and unemployment in Ethiopia

Ethopian entrepreneur Kidist Tesfaye challenges pollution by producing ecofriendly bags out of paper and fabrics.

Watch video 01:38

More in the Media Center

Bildnummer: 55196474 Datum: 02.04.2011 Copyright: imago/Xinhua (110403) -- LAGOS, April 3, 2011 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian policemen guard at a polling station in Lagos, Nigeria, April 2, 2011. INEC on Saturday announced that the general elections will be postponed across all the states until Monday amid hitches caused by poor logistics. (Xinhua/Olatunbosun Awoniyi) (jl) NIGERIA-PARLIAMENT ELECTION-DELAY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Politik Wahl Parlamentswahl Nigeria kbdig xub 2011 quer premiumd o0 Polizei Polizist Bildnummer 55196474 Date 02 04 2011 Copyright Imago XINHUA Lagos April 3 2011 XINHUA Nigerian Policemen Guard AT a Polling Station in Lagos Nigeria April 2 2011 INEC ON Saturday announced Thatcher The General Elections will Be across All The States Until Monday Amid CAUSED by Poor Logistics XINHUA Awoniyi JL Nigeria Parliament ELECTION Delay PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN politics Choice Parliamentary election Nigeria Kbdig 2011 horizontal premiumd o0 Police Policeman

AfricaLink On Air – 16 December 2021 16.12.2021

Soldiers of Tigray Defence Force (TDF) walk in lines towards another field in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 30, 2021. - Rebel fighters in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray seized control of more territory on June 29, 2021, one day after retaking the local capital and vowing to drive all enemies out of the region. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air — 11 August 2021 11.08.2021

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Fighting climate change in court 19.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil 09.04.2022

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

Tanzania: Endangered chimpanzees versus humans 29.06.2022

Autor: Andrew Wasike - DW Korrespondent Ort: Kenya Thema: Kenyan herders fight invasive colonial-era plant Keywords: Prickly pear, Opuntia, colonial plant Plants

Kenyan herders fight invasive colonial-era plant 23.06.2022

Samburu, Kenya+++A community-run conversation area in northern Kenya is protecting critically endangered black rhinoceros and reaping the rewards with tourism dollars. Copyright: Andrew Wasike/DW

Kenyan community gives safe haven to endangered rhino 23.06.2022

Africa- tribal marks,African culture,youths and tribal marks Northern Ghana

Have tribal marks outlived their purpose? 22.06.2022

Read also

The discovery of a new enzyme that can break down PET plastic. The discovery was made by researchers at the University of Leipzig. Foto: Clare Roth/DW 23.05.2022

Plastic packaging might be biodegradable after all, say German scientists 01.06.2022

Leipzig researchers have found an enzyme that rapidly breaks down PET, the most widely produced plastic in the world. It might just eat your old tote bags.

Ukrainian refugees come in Przemysl, Poland, on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto)

Ethiopians at crossroads as they flee Ukraine 22.03.2022

Many Ethiopians with ties to Ukraine who have fled the war are safe from Russian bombs but remain trapped. DW spoke with one Ethiopian family, who have managed to reach Germany, about their journey out of the war zone.

Strand von Elmina kurz vor Sonnenaufgang. Elmina, Ghana . 08.12.2010 . Copyright: Thomas Trutschel/ picture alliance/photothek

How to save the oceans from climate change and wildlife loss 27.06.2022

World leaders are meeting in Portugal for an oceans summit to try to fix hot, polluted and overfished seas.

Amazon fulfilment center in Sosnowiec, Poland on 13 May, 2019. The fifth Amazon fulfilment center in Poland is built in the Upper Silesia region. The property totalling 135,000 sqm is built on a 21-hectare site near Panattoni Park Sosnowiec. AmazonÄôs fulfilment centre in Sosnowiec is adapted to the high-bay storage system and dedicated to the distribution of shoes and clothes in Western Europe. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto)

Germany: Amazon pledges to cut use of plastic packaging 22.11.2021

The online retailer has said it will reduce its use of plastic packaging by the end of the year. Environmental groups have long bemoaned the US giant's role in contributing to mountains of plastic waste in Germany.