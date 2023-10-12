  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
Palestinian Territories

Fighting in Gaza: A desperate situation for Palestinians

December 10, 2023

Intense fighting between Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas militants has forced thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza to flee their homes. Israeli authorities have now ordered citizens to leave the southern city of Khan Younis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zyun
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

As refugee camp residents repair the damage, it's feared the Israeli military raids could fuel more violence.
ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min