Palestinian Territories
Fighting in Gaza: A desperate situation for Palestinians
Palestinian Territories
12/10/2023
December 10, 2023
Intense fighting between Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas militants has forced thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza to flee their homes. Israeli authorities have now ordered citizens to leave the southern city of Khan Younis.