Fighting for life's most precious resource in Mexico

Nature and EnvironmentMexicoFighting for life's most precious resource in MexicoTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentMexicoAlexandria Williams04/24/2024April 24, 2024Lake Pátzcuaro in Mexico is running dry. Drought and deforestation have reduced the lake to half of its size, but another big threat are commercial farms that divert water illegally to feed their plantations, putting them at odds with villagers.https://p.dw.com/p/4f91kAdvertisement