Fighting for life's most precious resource in Mexico

Alexandria Williams
April 24, 2024

Lake Pátzcuaro in Mexico is running dry. Drought and deforestation have reduced the lake to half of its size, but another big threat are commercial farms that divert water illegally to feed their plantations, putting them at odds with villagers.

