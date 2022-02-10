Fighting for Ghana's widows

Ghanaian widows face neglect. After their husbands die, the husband's family often collects the children and drives the wife away.

Most are forced to fend for themselves after losing the property acquired by their late husband, including the home. The laws are not protective enough, and many widows have their rights violated.

On December 30, a female parliamentarian organized a party to feed dozens of widows in her constituency, hoping to help bring a smile to their faces.