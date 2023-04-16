  1. Skip to content
Fighting for abortion rights - Polish women’s struggle

1 hour ago

For years, Poland has upheld one of Europe’s strictest abortion laws. Devout Catholics often favor the restrictive regulations, whereas pro-choice activists unite to support pregnant women in need. The country is divided.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QDCq

Iza was one of five women in Poland who died after doctors refused to terminate their pregnancies. Poland’s restrictive abortion law deters doctors and disempowers women, exposing them to high health risks. Many Polish women have taken their outrage to the streets to protest. Others organize help for pregnant women in need. Justyna Wydrzyńska has been on trial for months, after providing a pregnant woman with an abortion pill. The "Abortion Dream Team” activist could face up to three years in prison. Anna Powidel, a mother of seven, supports the strict abortion laws. A devout Catholic, she believes every life must be preserved, regardless of whether it is conceived through rape or incest, or whether the child is critically ill or incapable of survival. She gives workshops to encourage women with difficult pregnancies. Giving birth at any price? Reporters Magdalena Dercz and Maren Schibilsky accompany Justyna Wydrzyńska and Anna Powidel, two utterly different women on opposing sides of the abortion dispute. They also visit Iza's sister-in-law, who is suing the doctors allegedly responsible for Iza's death. "No more deaths!" - is written on Iza's gravestone.

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

