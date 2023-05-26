Fighting fat shaming

"My eating was an issue from the beginning," Miriam Notowicz says: "I was the little fat girl and my mother was the beautiful thin woman."

Girls as young as five say their dream for the future is to be thin, or definitely not fat. With this in mind, the hashtag #Bodypositivity was a liberation cry for heavier people. Who are these fat people keeping up the fight for fat acceptance and against fat phobia? And what kind of courage do heavier people need to raise their voices in public against the discrimination of their body shape?

A report by Susanne Bruha.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 27.05.2023 – 11:15 UTC

SAT 27.05.2023 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 27.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 27.05.2023 – 20:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 21:15 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 23:15 UTC

MON 29.05.2023 – 01:45 UTC

MON 29.05.2023 – 04:45 UTC

MON 29.05.2023 – 08:45 UTC

MON 29.05.2023 – 18:45 UTC

TUE 30.05.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 28.05.2023 – 06:15 UTC

MON 29.05.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3