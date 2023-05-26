  1. Skip to content
SocietyGermany

Fighting fat shaming

12 minutes ago

"My eating was an issue from the beginning," Miriam Notowicz says: "I was the little fat girl and my mother was the beautiful thin woman."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rr4A

Girls as young as five say their dream for the future is to be thin, or definitely not fat. With this in mind, the hashtag #Bodypositivity was a liberation cry for heavier people. Who are these fat people keeping up the fight for fat acceptance and against fat phobia? And what kind of courage do heavier people need to raise their voices in public against the discrimination of their body shape?

A report by Susanne Bruha.
 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the podium with flags behind him

Ukraine updates: Scholz will speak to Putin 'in due course'

Conflicts2 hours ago
