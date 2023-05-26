Fighting fat shaming

Girls as young as five say their dream for the future is to be thin, or definitely not fat. With this in mind, the hashtag #Bodypositivity was a liberation cry for heavier people. Who are these fat people keeping up the fight for fat acceptance and against fat phobia? And what kind of courage do heavier people need to raise their voices in public against the discrimination of their body shape?
A report by Susanne Bruha.
