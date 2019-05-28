Fighting anti-Semitism a 'civic duty,' German President Steinmeier says

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said German society must oppose anti-Semitism on a daily basis. His remarks came a day before a planned Quds Day march in Berlin protesting against Israel.
Amid a public debate of Jews in Germany wearing yarmulkes in public, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that anti-Semitism in Germany "is an attack on all of us."
"We cannot accept it if Jews don't dare to wear kippas in our streets," Steinmeier said. "It is our civic duty to fight anti-Semitism in all forms. And it is the exceptional duty of the state to protect our fellow Jewish citizens and to step in when necessary — also and even during demonstrations and public events.
"Anti-Semitism is always an attack on all of us, on our democracy and our open society," he added "An active civil society must oppose this on a daily basis. Only when Jews are completely at home in Germany is this country completely at home."
Read more: Jews in Europe alarmed by rising anti-Semitism
Al Quds day protest
The remarks were part of a conversation between the German president and Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, according to a press release circulated by the president's office.
Schuster has called on Germany to ban the Al-Quds march in Berlin, an anti-Israel demonstration on Saturday. According to police, about 2,000 people have registered to take part in the protest.
Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem and means "the holy." Al-Quds day was proclaimed in 1979 and marks the occupation of East Jerusalem by Israel in the Six-Day War in 1967.
Read more: German parliament condemns 'anti-Semitic' BDS movement
Kippa debate
Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, made headlines earlier this week when he warned Jews in Germany against wearing kippas, also called a yarmulke, in some public places to avoid anti-Semitic attacks. The comments drew criticism from the Jewish community, with some saying it was his job to make sure Jews could wear kippas everywhere in Germany.
Ahead of Saturday's Al-Quds march, Klein said all Germans should wear kippahs as a sign of solidarity and a counter-protest to the Quds demonstration.
Read more: Poland and Israel at odds over Holocaust restitution
In an interview with DW on Friday, Klein said both statements were meant to be provocative and start a conversation about anti-Semitism in Germany.
"We have to show as citizens that we do not accept anti-Semitism and that it has no place in Germany," he told DW.
"Many people in Germany and in Europe think that the kippa comes from somewhere else — it's not adherent to our culture. That's not true. The kippa always belonged to Germany and to Europe. It is part of the Jewish culture and Jewish culture is part of German culture," Klein added.
In regards to Saturday's Al-Quds march, Klein said: "It's absolutely unacceptable that, in 2019, we hear anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish slogans in Germany. I think we should all stand up against that. We should unite as German society, saying we do not accept any form of anti-Semitism here."
dv/sms (dpa, epd, KNA)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
That the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner advised Jews against wearing a yarmulke is a scandal. If Felix Klein is right, then German society has a fundamental problem, writes Michel Friedman. (29.05.2019)
For the first time in 18 years, international Jewish service organization B'nai B'rith has held its European congress in Berlin. On the agenda: the renewed threat to Jews in Germany. (21.01.2019)
Anti-Semitic attacks in Germany have surged in the past few years. Last year, an attack on two men wearing yarmulkes — also known as kippahs — on a street in Berlin caused widespread outrage in in the country. (25.05.2019)
Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein has called on Germans to don the yarmulke skullcap worn by Jewish men ahead of an anti-Israel protest. The Central Council of Jews has warned about wearing the yarmulke in public. (28.05.2019)
One in four of Europe's Jews have endured anti-Semitic abuse, some violent, in the past year, according to Germany's Bild newspaper. It follows a vow by EU interior ministers to boost security for Jewish communities. (07.12.2018)
The German Bundestag has passed a resolution describing the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel as anti-Semitic. Parliamentarians said some BDS slogans recalled Nazi propaganda. (17.05.2019)