Fighting anti-Semitism a 'civic duty,' German President Steinmeier says

Amid a public debate of Jews in Germany wearing yarmulkes in public, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that anti-Semitism in Germany "is an attack on all of us."

"We cannot accept it if Jews don't dare to wear kippas in our streets," Steinmeier said. "It is our civic duty to fight anti-Semitism in all forms. And it is the exceptional duty of the state to protect our fellow Jewish citizens and to step in when necessary — also and even during demonstrations and public events.

"Anti-Semitism is always an attack on all of us, on our democracy and our open society," he added "An active civil society must oppose this on a daily basis. Only when Jews are completely at home in Germany is this country completely at home."

Al Quds day protest

The remarks were part of a conversation between the German president and Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, according to a press release circulated by the president's office.

Schuster has called on Germany to ban the Al-Quds march in Berlin, an anti-Israel demonstration on Saturday. According to police, about 2,000 people have registered to take part in the protest.

Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem and means "the holy." Al-Quds day was proclaimed in 1979 and marks the occupation of East Jerusalem by Israel in the Six-Day War in 1967.

Kippa debate

Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, made headlines earlier this week when he warned Jews in Germany against wearing kippas, also called a yarmulke, in some public places to avoid anti-Semitic attacks. The comments drew criticism from the Jewish community, with some saying it was his job to make sure Jews could wear kippas everywhere in Germany.

Ahead of Saturday's Al-Quds march, Klein said all Germans should wear kippahs as a sign of solidarity and a counter-protest to the Quds demonstration.

In an interview with DW on Friday, Klein said both statements were meant to be provocative and start a conversation about anti-Semitism in Germany.

"We have to show as citizens that we do not accept anti-Semitism and that it has no place in Germany," he told DW.

"Many people in Germany and in Europe think that the kippa comes from somewhere else — it's not adherent to our culture. That's not true. The kippa always belonged to Germany and to Europe. It is part of the Jewish culture and Jewish culture is part of German culture," Klein added.

In regards to Saturday's Al-Quds march, Klein said: "It's absolutely unacceptable that, in 2019, we hear anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish slogans in Germany. I think we should all stand up against that. We should unite as German society, saying we do not accept any form of anti-Semitism here."

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Yarmulke European Jews started wearing the yarmulke, or kippa, in the 17th and 18th centuries, turning the skullcap into a religious symbol. Pious Jews are expected to cover their heads, but the fabric isn't that important, and a hat or scarf is acceptable, too. Jewish Halacha law requires men and boys to cover their head when they pray, visit a synagogue or a Jewish cemetery or study the religion.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Miter The miter is the ceremonial headdress worn by bishops, mainly in the Roman-Catholic Church. It goes back to the 11th century, with the tall, peaked hat deeply cleft on the sides and adorned with two ribbons at the back symbolizing the Old and the New Testaments.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Dastar Members of the Sikh faith, a monotheistic religion founded in India's northern Punjab region in the 15th century, wear a dastar. A dastar is usually worn by men, with orange being a popular color. Underneath the cloth headwear, which is re-knotted every morning, Sikh men let their hair grow freely.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Chador In Farsi, the word chador means "tent," and that is what this garment worn by observant Muslim women in some parts of the Middle East resembles. Usually black, it covers a woman from the head down, hiding the shape of the body, revealing only the face. The chador is worn over a woman's regular clothing.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Nun's veil Nuns almost always wear a distinctive veil to complete their religious garment, the habit. Novices' veils are white, while professed nuns usually wear a black veil, or one in their habit's color. Depending on the religious order, veils come in different sizes and shapes. Some are elaborate and cover the woman's entire head; others are simply pinned to the sister's hair.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Headscarf Is a woman's headscarf a religious headdress, or a symbol of oppression? In the West in particular, that continues to be a matter of heated debate. It is certainly the most well-known female head covering. Turkish women (as in this photo) tie headscarves differently from women in Arabic countries.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Sheitel The ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish community in New York has strict rules for married women, who are required to shave their hair and wear a wig, the "sheitel." In her 2012 bestseller memoir "Unorthodox," US author Deborah Feldman describes growing up in the ultra-religious group.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Birett A bit of cloth, strips of cardboard and a tassel — voila, the birett, a head covering worn by Roman Catholic priests since the 13th century. In the Netherlands, Germany, Britain and France, the hat has four corners. In many other countries, it has three.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Tagelmust The cotton scarf that can be up to 15 meters long is worn by Tuareg Berber Muslim men throughout western Africa. The tagelmust covers the head and is pulled over the mouth and nose against wind-born sand in the desert. The turban-style headdress is worn by adult men only. When indigo blue, the tagelmust's dye can rub off on the skin, hence the Tuareg being called the "blue men of the desert."

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Shtreimel The Jewish shtreimel hat is made of velvet and has a wide fur trim, usually sable. Married men wear the hat on Jewish holidays and for religious festivities. The eye-catching headgear originated in Hasidic communities in southeastern Europe, a tradition that became nearly extinct in Europe after the Holocaust.

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe Hats and bonnets The Amish are a conservative Christian group in North America that originated in the tradition of the Anabaptist movement in Switzerland and southern Germany. The first Amish fled to the US in the early 18th century to escape religious persecution. They live simple lives, and shun modern technology and conveniences. The women wear plain bonnets; the men wear straw or felt hats. Author: Klaus Krämer (db)



