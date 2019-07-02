FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal live: England vs. USA

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

England 1-2 USA

(White 19' - Press 10', Morgan 31')

HALFTIME

What a game this is. The US have shown their quality in front of goal, and in so many other areas of the pitch too. The decision to drop Megan Rapinoe looks a good one. England took a while to get into the game, but the equalizer was superb. The US got another though, and it was deserved. England have work to do, but so long as it's only one goal between them they have a chance. They have to do better in the air, and spread it wide more when in possession.

44' Tobin Heath is so strong, and so agile. The attack down her wing doesn't come to anything though, and when Crystal Dunn sells a teammate short down the left, England are in. Bronze surges forward, and wins a corner. Jill Scott is free, but can't guide the header goalwards. A chance there...

39' Lavelle is faster with the ball than Walsh is without it as the US continue to threaten, even if tentatively at times. This packed stadium is playing its part, creating a good atmosphere. Great to see so many filled seats too. Bright gets booked for a loose elbow on Morgan. Ouch. Horan wins the header from the resulting free kick, but it goes over.

33' CHANCE! Again, as much as England are being pushed out of this game they are trying to stay in it. Keira Walsh unleashes from range, but Alyssa Naeher makes an outstanding save to keep the swerving shot out. Great shot, great save and this is such a great game.

31' GOAL! 2-1 USA (Morgan) Another superb header and the US are ahead! Neat passing in the final eventually leads to Lindsey Horan dinking a ball in for Alex Morgan, who times her run well to head past Telford, who took a step and then tried to step back. Again, not great from England's perspective.

29' Mead gets a chance to shoot in the box, but slips. Then Mead sends a cross in that Sauerbrunn tries to clear but slices and it goes just past the far post. That could have gone anywhere. Blimey.

25' Bronze goes up for a header and clashes with Alex Morgan. No malice in it. The US striker stays down, Lavelle gets a shot away but Telford parries strongly. The game takes a break for Morgan to receive treatment before we continue. This is one exciting semifinal.

19' GOAL! 1-1 England (White) Out of nowhere, England are level! A beautiful ball out wide to Beth Mead, and she crosses perfectly into the space in the US box where no one is - no one other than Ellen White that is. The Man City striker connects brilliantly to guide the ball in off the far post. A superb finish, and in truth a superb team move. What a goal - and what a game we have now!

15' England are trying to get back into the game, but passes keep going astray. The US still look more dangerous in front of goal though. Rose Lavelle cuts inside and then fires over. She has looked superb so far in this game, and at the tournament in general.

10' GOAL! 1-0 USA (Press) Kelley O'Hara whips in a cross that Lucy Bronze, at the back post, underestimates, and Christine Press rises highest at the back post to power in a header at the near post. An unstoppable header, but not great from England's defense. Not a great start for England.

6' The US float in a free kick, but it evades everyone. England exposed there, though. Dangerous start from the US.

3' An end-to-end start. Tobin Heath has shown her pace early, and that could be a problem for England. Then Lavelle nutmegs Bright and gets the shot away, but Telford saves. Suddenly England look shaky as the US apply the pressure early. The speed and the quality of the decision making is just noticeably faster and better.

1' England get us underway! Will they overcome their semifinal hurdle?

Time for the anthems

Quite a few England fans in the stadium tonight. Nervous faces. The England players, on the other hand, look focused. Then comes the US anthem, and with no Megan Rapinoe in the starting eleven, almost everyone is singing - captain Alex Morgan isn't (in unity with Rapinoe, who is also a part of the leadership group). There are a lot of US fans in the stadium tonight.

TEAMS!

Some big, big news out of the US camp. Megan Rapinoe is not in the starting line-up. It looks like an injury-enforced decision, but that is unclear. Perhaps it is also tactical, which would be a huge call given her success so far. Christen Press starts in her place.

As for England, Karen Bardsley is injured and so Carly Telford steps in. Bardsley picked up a knocked against Norway and can't play. Fran Kirby and Toni Duggan are dropped for Beth Mead and Rachel Daly.

USA XI: Naeher - Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara - Lavelle, Ertz, Horan - Press, Morgan, Heath

England XI: Telford - Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Stokes - Daly, Mead, Scott, Walsh - White, Parris

England vs. USA

The Americans are looking to defend the trophy they won in Canada in 2015 while England are set to appear in their third consecutive semifinal at a major tournament.

The teams have faced each other several times at the annual SheBelieves Cup in the United States in recent years, with a 2-2 draw helping England win the latest edition of the tournament. However, England and the US haven't faced each other at the World Cup since 2007, when the Americans won 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

The winners of Tuesday evening's contest will advance to Sunday's final against either Sweden or the Netherlands, who face each other on Wednesday.

