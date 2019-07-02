FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal live: England vs. USA

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

England vs. USA

The Americans are looking to defend the trophy they won in Canada in 2015 while England are set to appear in their third consecutive semifinal at a major tournament.

The teams have faced each other several times at the annual SheBelieves Cup in the United States in recent years, with a 2-2 draw helping England win the latest edition of the tournament. However, England and the US haven't faced each other at the World Cup since 2007, when the Americans won 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

The winners of Tuesday evening's contest will advance to Sunday's final against either Sweden or the Netherlands, who face each other on Wednesday.

