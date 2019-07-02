 FIFA Women′s World Cup semifinal live: England vs. USA | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.07.2019

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal live: England vs. USA

England and the United States are set to face each other in Lyon with a berth in the final on the line. Follow all of the live action here, starting at 21:00 CEST!

FIFA Logo Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft Frankreich 2019 (Getty Images/AFP/J. Pachoud)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

England vs. USA

The Americans are looking to defend the trophy they won in Canada in 2015 while England are set to appear in their third consecutive semifinal at a major tournament. 

The teams have faced each other several times at the annual SheBelieves Cup in the United States in recent years, with a 2-2 draw helping England win the latest edition of the tournament. However, England and the US haven't faced each other at the World Cup since 2007, when the Americans won 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

The winners of Tuesday evening's contest will advance to Sunday's final against either Sweden or the Netherlands, who face each other on Wednesday.

Watch video 01:37

England prepare to face confident United States


 

Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe delivers heroic performance

In a game billed as the biggest in the history of women's football, the US overcame France in a thrilling contest. Fittingly, in a week when she has grabbed the headlines, Megan Rapinoe proved the match winner. (28.06.2019)  

US captain Megan Rapinoe stands by White House jibe

President Donald Trump has warned Megan Rapinoe not to "disrespect" the United States flag. The US captain has said ahead of the US's quarterfinal against France that she stands by almost every word of the statement. (27.06.2019)  

World Cup shows how nations back women's soccer — or don't

France is hosting 24 teams for the Women's World Cup. Though the athletes play professionally in 34 countries, some leagues are better represented than others. Where are conditions for women's football best — and why? (27.06.2019)  

Women in football's boardrooms: Alone among men

Despite on-field progress, 95 percent of football's leadership roles are filled by men. Many clubs and associations resist quotas aimed at changing that, but Norway's example shows there's another way. (18.06.2019)  

Women's World Cup: England set to face confident USA 02.07.2019

The defending champions, the United States, face highly ranked England in the first semifinal on Tuesday. The Americans deny disrespecting their opponents. The English, meanwhile, say they're ready for a marquis matchup.

FIFA Frauen-WM 2019 | Frankreich vs. USA

Women's World Cup: US exude confidence, not arrogance ahead of England clash 02.07.2019

The US women's soccer team is making headlines at the World Cup in France. When it comes to their presence not only on the football pitch but also in society, they are in a class of their own.

Fußball-Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft - Deutschland vs Spanien

Women's World Cup: Impressive TV viewer numbers in Germany and around the world 14.06.2019

Germany's national team received notable ratings for their first two Women's World Cup games, continuing a worldwide trend of decent viewer numbers. Ticket sales have reportedly been less encouraging.

