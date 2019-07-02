FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal live: England vs. USA

England and the United States are set to face each other in Lyon with a berth in the final on the line. Follow all of the live action here, starting at 21:00 CEST!
England 0 - 0 USA
The Americans are looking to defend the trophy they won in Canada in 2015 while England are set to appear in their third consecutive semifinal at a major tournament.
The teams have faced each other several times at the annual SheBelieves Cup in the United States in recent years, with a 2-2 draw helping England win the latest edition of the tournament. However, England and the US haven't faced each other at the World Cup since 2007, when the Americans won 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
The winners of Tuesday evening's contest will advance to Sunday's final against either Sweden or the Netherlands, who face each other on Wednesday.
In a game billed as the biggest in the history of women's football, the US overcame France in a thrilling contest. Fittingly, in a week when she has grabbed the headlines, Megan Rapinoe proved the match winner. (28.06.2019)
President Donald Trump has warned Megan Rapinoe not to "disrespect" the United States flag. The US captain has said ahead of the US's quarterfinal against France that she stands by almost every word of the statement. (27.06.2019)
France is hosting 24 teams for the Women's World Cup. Though the athletes play professionally in 34 countries, some leagues are better represented than others. Where are conditions for women's football best — and why? (27.06.2019)