FIFA defers verdict on Israel exclusion, launches probe

FIFA has again delayed a decision on suspending Israel from its competitions. But world football's governing body did say an investigation would be launched in response to the Palestinian football association appeal.

World football's governing body FIFA on Thursday indicated that it has not reached a decision on a Palestinian request to suspend Israelfrom the federation.

In a statement, FIFA instead said that a disciplinary committee would begin an investigation into the alleged cases of discrimination raised by the Palestine Football Association (PFA).

The complaint was first made in May, and though FIFA had initially planned to respond by July, it delayed that date to allow for further examination, before announcing another extension on Thursday.

FIFA committee to investigate case and advise, Infantino says

"The FIFA Council has implemented due diligence on this very sensitive matter and, based on a thorough assessment, we have followed the advice of the independent experts," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The Palestinian association accuses the Israeli Footballl Associaton (IFA) of complicity in what it considers violations of international law by the Israeli government, of discrimination against Arab players, and of including clubs in its domestic league who play in Palestinian territory.

FIFA said that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee would investigate the allegations of dicrimination, while its Governance, Audit and Complicance Committee would advise the FIFA Council on "the participation in Israeli competitions of Israeli football teams allegedly based in the territory of Palestine."

Infantino calls for peace in region

"As we remain extremely shocked by what is happening, and our thoughts are with those who are suffering, we urge all parties to restore peace to the region with immediate effect," the FIFA president said.

FIFA, along with European federation UEFA, suspended Russia from its competitions soon after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a move that few other sporting associations mirrored, with most taking less severe punitive steps.

This meant both that Russia's national team was ineligible for the World Cup in Qatar, and that its club teams could not compete in European competitions like the Champions League.

FIFA has faced pressure in recent months to act similarly in response to Israel and the conflict in Gaza.

kb/msh (AFP, dpa)