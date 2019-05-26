Fiat Chrysler, PSA group near merger talks

Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA group have agreed to launch merger talks. If the deal succeeds, it would become the world's fourth-largest automaker.
Fiat Chrysler and French carmaker PSA group agreed on Wednesday to enter merger talks to create the world's fourth largest automaker, inside sources said.
The potential $50 billion (€45 billion) tie-up between the US-Italian carmaker and the producer of Peugeot and Citroen cars could help both navigate a competitive market and costly technological challenges associated with a shift to electric and hybrid cars.
Read more: Electric cars — when will the stars align?
Both companies' board of directors approved advancing merger talks on Wednesday evening, according to insiders.
Neither company made a formal announcement but were expected to do so as early as Thursday.
The merger — which is not guaranteed — comes following a failed attempt earlier this year to combine Fiat Chrysler with French carmaker Renault. That deal fell through in part due to resistance from the French government, which owns a stake in Renault, over concerns jobs would be lost. It also holds a 12% stake in PSA.
A FCA-PSA merger would bring under one company, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.
It would also produce the scale needed in an industry facing slowing demand and costly investment in advanced technologies to meet environmental regulatory requirements.
If a deal succeeds, it would give PSA access to the large US market while strengthening FCA's presence in Europe.
cw/aw (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The International Motor Show in Frankfurt is taking place amid tough economic conditions and a sharpened social debate around the combustion engine. Henrik Böhme reports. (13.09.2019)
On November 7, 1957, the first "Trabi" rolled off the line. Thousands of them crossed from East to West Germany in 1989, two years before its production was halted. Explore the history of the car that's now cult. (07.11.2017)
The chancellor called on the auto industry to put more effort into research and investment into electric vehicles. Germany's automotive industry chief said more regulations were not the answer to sustainable travel. (12.09.2019)
Despite many obstacles, electric vehicles are being relied upon to help halt climate change. DW asks three auto industry experts how we'll know that the electromobility era has arrived. (23.10.2019)