Fiat Chrysler, PSA group near merger talks

Fiat Chrysler and French carmaker PSA group agreed on Wednesday to enter merger talks to create the world's fourth largest automaker, inside sources said.

The potential $50 billion (€45 billion) tie-up between the US-Italian carmaker and the producer of Peugeot and Citroen cars could help both navigate a competitive market and costly technological challenges associated with a shift to electric and hybrid cars.

Both companies' board of directors approved advancing merger talks on Wednesday evening, according to insiders.

Neither company made a formal announcement but were expected to do so as early as Thursday.

The merger — which is not guaranteed — comes following a failed attempt earlier this year to combine Fiat Chrysler with French carmaker Renault. That deal fell through in part due to resistance from the French government, which owns a stake in Renault, over concerns jobs would be lost. It also holds a 12% stake in PSA.

A FCA-PSA merger would bring under one company, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

It would also produce the scale needed in an industry facing slowing demand and costly investment in advanced technologies to meet environmental regulatory requirements.

If a deal succeeds, it would give PSA access to the large US market while strengthening FCA's presence in Europe.

