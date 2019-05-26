Fiat Chrysler, PSA group announce merger plan

Auto giants Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA group are planning a merger that would see the company become the world's fourth-largest carmaker. An official communique also revealed where the new outfit would be based.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and French automaker PSA group announced merger plans Thursday to create the world's fourth largest automaker, according to a joint statement.
"This convergence brings significant value to all the stakeholders and opens a bright future for the combined entity," said PSA CEO Carlos Tavares.
The potential $50 billion (€45 billion) tie-up between the US-Italian carmaker and the producer of Peugeot and Citroen cars could help both navigate a competitive market and costly technological challenges associated with a shift to electric and hybrid cars.
"I am convinced that together with our great people we can create a world-class global mobility company," added FCA CEO Mike Manley.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the planned "50/50 merger," but urged PSA to keep its French industrial footprint. The new conglomerate would be based in the Netherlands, the companies said.
Securing access to major markets
The merger — which is not guaranteed — comes following a failed attempt earlier this year to combine Fiat Chrysler with French carmaker Renault. That deal fell through in part due to resistance from the French government, which owns a stake in Renault, over concerns jobs would be lost. It also holds a 12% stake in PSA.
A FCA-PSA merger would bring under one company Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.
It would also produce the scale needed in an industry facing slowing demand and costly investment in advanced technologies to meet environmental regulatory requirements.
If the merger is approved, it would give PSA access to the US market while strengthening FCA's presence in Europe.
cw/rt (AFP, Reuters)
