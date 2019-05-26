Fiat Chrysler proposes 50-50 merger with Renault

Fiat Chrysler on Monday confirmed it was holding merger talks with French carmaker Renault, saying it had made a "transformative" proposal to fuse the two companies.

The proposed deal, which would create the third-largest automotive group, comes as carmakers the world over face pressure to consolidate in the faces of challenges posed by electrification, tougher regulations on emissions and the drive to make connected and autonomous vehicles.

In a statement, the Italian auto manufacturer said the merged company would be 50% owned by FCA shareholders and 50% by Renault shareholders.

The "broad and complementary brand portfolio would provide full market coverage, from luxury to mainstream", the statement said, adding that the deal would save the two carmakers €5 billion ($5.6 billion) a year.

Renault said its board would meet on Monday to study the offer.

Wide range of brands

The Fiat Chrysler portfolio incorporates Fiat, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, Lancia and others.

Meanwhile, the Franco-Japanese Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance includes a total of 10 brands, with Infiniti, Davia and Lada notable members of the group.

tj/msh (Reuters, AFP)

