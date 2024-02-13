  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineIndonesia
ConflictsMiddle East

Few options left for Palestinians in Rafah

Aaron Tilton
February 13, 2024

Rafah was meant to be one of the safe zones for hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents fleeing Israeli attempts to destroy Hamas in central and northern Gaza. But where are they to go when Israel starts a planned offensive on the city?

https://p.dw.com/p/4cMuI
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

mural "Resistance through art"

Resistance through art: The Jenin Freedom Theater

The Freedom Theater in Jenin tries to open paths of expression without violence for Palestinian kids since the 1980s.
ConflictsFebruary 14, 202403:10 min
protesters on the street in Israel

Despite support for the war in Gaza, protests grow in Israel

Four months into Israel's war on Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s popularity is at an all-time low.
ConflictsFebruary 12, 202402:47 min
A view of the damage after Israeli strike hit the house of Gannam family in Rafah

US warns of potential 'disaster' in Rafah

The US has warned Israel against carrying out its planned ground assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.
ConflictsFebruary 10, 202402:34 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the future of NATO.

Ukraine 'defends all of' Europe against Russia

Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine and NATO's future.
ConflictsFebruary 13, 202412:33 min
Three military personnel give a NATO press conference

NATO begins huge military exercise

NATO has kicked off its biggest military exercise in decades, involving around 90,000 troops.
ConflictsJanuary 22, 202403:53 min
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023.

Is the Indo-Pacific entering new era of security alliances?

Countries in the Indo-Pacific are seeking ways to counter the region's most belligerent actors: China and North Korea.
ConflictsJanuary 9, 202403:44 min
Show more