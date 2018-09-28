Ferrari presents 340 kph luxury SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car

Italian automaker Ferrari unveiled its new 4WD SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car at its base in Maranello, northern Italy, on Wednesday.

It's the most powerful and quickest-off-the-mark automobile that the company has ever produced.

The car goes from 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds, a record for a street-legal Ferrari.

CEO Louis Camilleri said the car was "astounding, fast and completely revolutionary."

The second of five new Ferrari models to be presented this year, the SF90 Stradale's V8 engine has horsepower of 769bhp.

The car also has two electric motors at the front and one at the rear which generate 217bhp to make the 986bhp total, the most of any street-legal Ferrari ever built.

The battery for the electric motors can be plugged into a standard power source, or the V8 engine can be used as a generator. No charging time was announced.

Hybrid is the default setting, balancing both power sources.

Deliveries in 2020

The cost is not yet known, but marketing director Enrico Galliera said the car would cost "less than a La Ferrari but more than a 812 Superfast," which would set it somewhere between €500,000 and €1.5 million ($556,000 and $1.6 million).

Galliera said 2,000 potential buyers had been invited to the presentation in Maranello on Wednesday and "most have already ordered one." Ferrari sells over 65% of its cars to people who already own one.

The first deliveries of the SF90 Stradale are expected by spring of next year.

Ferrari is no longer part of the Fiat Chrysler group, although the two companies share the same top shareholder, the Agnelli family's Exor holding.

Ferrari, big picture star 'Magnum, P.I.': Ferrari 308 GTS Private investigator Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck) lives on the estate of a rich author in Hawaii. His employer provides room and board — and a Ferrari, in which Magnum chases criminals. Originally, it was supposed to be a Porsche 928, but Porsche rejected the request. Ferrari, however, grabbed the opportunity to advertise its models. And that's how the 308 GTS became known as the "Magnum Ferrari."

Ferrari, big picture star 'Miami Vice': the Testarossa Don Johnson became THE fashion trendsetter of the 1980s by embodying policeman Sonny Crockett in the "Miami Vice" series. His white Ferrari certainly contributed to the cult. The model's name, "Testarossa," means "red head," which refers to the red valve caps of the 12-cylinder motor.

Ferrari, big picture star 'Miami Vice,' the film : Ferrari 430 Spider Tubbs and Crockett reloaded: In 2006, the cult series was adapted into a film, starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in the role of the detectives. They work undercover, chasing gangsters in a silver F 430. One of the special features of the model is that it emits blue flames from the exhausts when given full throttle.

Ferrari, big picture star James Bond's 'GoldenEye': 355 GTS (1995) Driving a Ferrari 355 GTS, Russian agent Xenia Onatopp races against James Bond's famous Aston Martin DB5. While agent 007 enjoys the speed during the car chase, it freaks out the person riding with him, as well as a bunch of cyclists they meet on a road that's obviously narrow, steep and curvy. The race ends with Bond letting the Russian agent drive away.

Ferrari, big picture star 'Rush': Ferrari 312 T Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) is believed to be a far better driver than his rival James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth). They meet in a particularly dangerous race on Germany's notorious Nürburgring track, often dubbed the "green hell." Prior to the race, Lauda becomes the victim of a disastrous accident, suffering heavy burns. The 2013 film is based on true events during the Formula 1 season in 1976.

Ferrari, big picture star 'Le Mans': Ferrari 512 S The mother of all car racing films feels like a thrilling documentary. Starring as racing driver Michael Delaney, Steve McQueen faces his rival, Ferrari pilot Erich Stahler (Siegfried Rauch) in a Porsche 917. During the 24-hour race of Le Mans, the two of them get involved in a very tough battle. There isn't much dialogue in this film from 1971, but that's compensated by spectacular racing scenes.

Ferrari, big picture star 'Bad Boys 2': Ferrari 550 Maranello The two inspectors, Lowrey (Will Smith) and Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are tracing a gang of drug dealers. The climax of this 2003 film is a four-minute car race during which quite a few cars end up exploding, burning, or flying around in the air. But the tough Ferrari survives the carnage with just a few little wounds and a broken spotlight.

Ferrari, big picture star 'Tower Heist': Ferrari 250 GT Lusso In this action comedy from 2011, an extremely rare exemplar of a GT Lusso gets smashed. The car is the property of a crooked stock market mogul who embezzles his clients. He used the Ferrari to hide his money in plain view: Underneath its paint, the car parts are made of gold.

Ferrari, big picture star 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off': 250 GT Spyder California In this high school comedy from 1986, Ferris convinces his best friend to borrow his dad's prized Ferrari for a little joy ride. The car is left in a parking garage for a few hours, and the guards there also "borrow" the car, driving it over such a distance that it becomes obvious on the odometer. The boys try to cover up the situation, but that doesn't work out well...

Ferrari, big picture star 'Overdrive': 250 GTO In this French film from 2017, two car thieves are hired to steal the extremely costly 1937 Bugatti Type 57 from their gangster boss Morier. Their attempt miserably fails, and they are caught by Morier. However, instead of having them killed, Morier grants them another chance: They are to steal the much beloved 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO of Morier's rival, Max Klemp. Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)



jm/cmk (Reuters)

