Feminist activists expose themselves to German health minister

A pro-choice women's group has released footage of a naked protest at an event attended by German Health Minister Jens Spahn. Femen activists were unhappy about a government study into abortions.
A video posted to Facebook on Saturday showed two half-naked female activists disrupting an appearance by German Health Minister Jens Spahn.
"The right to abortion is a human right!" the group posted, adding that they were protesting against a planned Health Ministry study into the emotional consequences of abortions.
The topless protesters stormed the event in the northern German city of Meldorf on Friday evening, and threw confetti at the minister, who is a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party.
They sang an altered version of the 1980s hit "Wahnsinn" (Insane) by German pop star Wolfgang Petry, featuring a pun, "Spahnsinn" that riffed on the politician's name. "Why are you sending women to hell?" they shouted.
The protest elicited a lighthearted, dismissive response from Spahn, who is married to a man. "Taking your clothes off won't get you very far with me; I'm a married man," Spahn said as security personnel led the pair from the room.
Relaxed abortion legislation: Proposed German law comes under fire
Opponents of the study claim it places another obstacle in the way of women seeking abortions. The decision to conduct the research emerged from disagreements within the government over how information on abortion services should be publicized.
